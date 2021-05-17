Hotel industry relaxing mask requirements for those vaccinated

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper relaxed the state’s mask mandate and more businesses are doing the same.
But health officials are still encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine because the virus is still lingering and infecting people.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association on Monday said it will relax its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people but said unvaccinated guests should wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing. The association said it is not asking now for hotels to require proof of vaccination status.
The association said that hotel employees should continue to wear masks indoors for the time being.
“The COVID-19 vaccine provides our nation and our industry hope for recovery after a devastating year, Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said in a release. "But, we expect further guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and public health experts to support our efforts to ensure the safety of our workforce, guests and the general public.
“In this spirit, as an industry we support innovative solutions to encourage our workforce and guests to get vaccinated, and call on all Americans to be vaccinated before removing face-coverings.”
The Burke County Health Department reported 15 new cases since Friday, for a total of 10,215 cases Monday, up from 10,200 cases Friday. The total cases are since the first case was reported in Burke County on March 24, 2020.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 259 active cases of the virus with seven people currently hospitalized. The county has reported a total of 161 deaths due to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 688 new cases of COVID-19 for a daily percent positive rate of 4.7% and 815 people in the state hospitalized on Monday. The state has reported a total of 12,891 deaths due to the virus.
Vaccines
As for vaccinations, the state reported 46.4% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 51.5% of the population are partially vaccinated.
Burke County lags behind the state’s vaccination numbers, with 27.3% of the population (24,666 people) who are fully vaccinated, while 28.7% of the population (26,010 people) are partially vaccinated.
Teens between 12 and 15 years old have now been given the green light to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Valdese Weavers, located at 1000 Perkins Road SE in Valdese, according to the health department.
Walk-ins are welcome, and first or second doses of the vaccine are available. Anyone age 18 and older can receive the vaccine.
Insurance and ID are not required, the flyer said. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Vaccine appointments at other locations can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov or by calling the health department and speaking to the operator at 828-764-9150. The line is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.