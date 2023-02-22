Burke County Board of Education members are weighing whether or not to revisit the school calear issue after a state bill that would allow for an early start passed the House on Wednesday.

House Bill 115, is a local bill that would allow 10 districts across western and central North Carolina, including Burke, the flexibility to start next school year before Aug. 28. Currently, state law says school can start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26. The bill passed the House 111-2 Wednesday, but still has to pass the Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Cooper.

Attempts to amend the calendar law in previous years had passed the House but stalled in the Senate. However, since the current bill only impacts 10 districts, it is unclear how this one will fare.

Earlier this month, after several weeks of debate, the Burke County Board ultimately approved a calendar complying with the current state law.

Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald on Wednesday it is still too early to tell whether passage of the bill would send Burke County back to the drawing board on the 2023-24 school calendar.

In addition to Burke County, the bill, if passed, would impact:

Catawba County Schools

Cleveland County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

Davie County Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools

Newton-Conover City Schools

Rutherford County Schools

Wake County Public Schools

Yadkin County Schools