Housing Authority

Housing Authority passes out gifts, food boxes for seniors

Spreading Christmas cheer came a little early this week when officials with Morganton Housing Authority passed out gifts and food boxes to the agency’s older residents.

MHA passed out 67 gifts and food boxes to seniors who rent from the agency. MHA Executive Director Victoria Smith said the organization put out a request on Facebook for donations to help provide the gifts, and ended up getting donations from:

  • Tumblemania
  • Motown Fitness
  • Food Lion
  • Blue Ridge Community Action
  • North Liberty School

Smith said the gifts had a variety of items, like blankets, lotions and candy.

“The elderly sometimes get a little bit forgotten, and we just wanted to make sure they knew they were loved and appreciated,” Smith said.

Residents like Gayle Brittain were surprised by the deliveries Wednesday morning. She said they always take great care of the residents.

“I just love it,” Brittain said. “They’re the best ever … They’re very good to everybody. Anything you need, they’re always there.”

Harry Corpening said while unexpected, it was a welcome surprise.

“You get to 72, everything unexpected is (appreciated) and not expected,” Corpening said. “It’s a great gesture … some people, they don’t have to do it, but I guess they do it out of the kindness of their heart. It’s a great thing.”

James Pearson was with his grandkids when the gifts were delivered, and thanked the Housing Authority and donors for the surprise.

“It was great,” Pearson said. “They do a lot and we appreciate it.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

