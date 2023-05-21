The Foothills Community Housing Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Ridgeview Recreation Center in Hickory to discover the keys to a more affordable, attainable, and sustainable future.

The Foothills Community Housing Fair is being hosted by a coalition of local housing nonprofits and housing industry professionals who make up the Housing Committee of the Hickory Branch NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force. It’s our first big community event, and the goal is to provide resources that residents can use to make their housing situations more affordable, attainable, and sustainable. Our community is at a crunch point between rising inflation, expiring covid-related housing assistance and eviction moratoriums, and an unprecedented housing market. This means affordable housing resources are needed now more than ever.

The Foothills Community Housing Fair is a one-stop shop to learn everything you need to know about buying, renting, improving, or maintaining an affordable place to call home. An affordable place to live and predictable monthly expenses enable families to make forwardlooking decisions, save more, and invest in the future. The Hickory NAACP Equity and Inclusion Task Force invites residents of the UniFive Region to join us at the first-ever Foothills Community Housing Fair. This event showcases leaders across the affordable housing industry who are providing the education, resources, and services you need to build a solid foundation.

Whether people are interested in buying a home, renting something more affordable, or maintaining a home they already own, The Foothills Community Housing Fair has information on housing solutions that fit residents’ needs. Attendees can meet with exhibitors from across the housing industry - including realtors, lenders, landlords, and non-profits; participate in free workshops to learn more about the home buying process, credit and financial management, available financial assistance programs, and more; celebrate Juneteenth as we kickoff Catawba County’s weeklong celebration; and enjoy free food and entertainment on site.

The Foothills Community Housing Fair is made possible in part by generous support from Catawba Valley Association of Realtors®, People’s Bank, United Bank, and Dash Home Loans. It is hosted in partnership with members of the Housing Committee of the Hickory Branch NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force, including the City of Hickory, Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, the Hickory Real Estate Group, Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation, Romeo Heatherly Insurance Services, Tami Fox with the Temple Real Estate Team, and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Visit https://hickorynaacp.org/housing-fair-home-page for more information.