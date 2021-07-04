How do you celebrate Independence Day?

When I asked my daughter-in-law, Stephanie Van Horn, who lives in Smyrna, Georgia, to tell me some of her favorite activities for celebrating our Independence Day on the Fourth of July, she said, “Parades and fireworks are a must, and grilling out. I also like swimming and going to the square in Marietta to check out the wares of the vendors.”

When I asked my daughter Cynthia the same question, she remembered the times we used to lie on the hillside at Western Piedmont Community College with our blankets spread beneath us and watch the amazing fireworks displays.

I recall one particular year in the ‘90s, when I lay on that hillside with my family, including my 2-something-year-old first grandchild. Bradley snuggled up close to me, maybe to stave off the coolness of the night air, but when the fireworks began, he jumped on top of me and buried his face into my chest. He took a glance at the fireworks after much reassurance from his mother and maw maw, but we kept his ears covered.