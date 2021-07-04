How do you celebrate Independence Day?

When I asked my daughter-in-law, Stephanie Van Horn, who lives in Smyrna, Georgia, to tell me some of her favorite activities for celebrating our Independence Day on the Fourth of July, she said, “Parades and fireworks are a must, and grilling out. I also like swimming and going to the square in Marietta to check out the wares of the vendors.”
When I asked my daughter Cynthia the same question, she remembered the times we used to lie on the hillside at Western Piedmont Community College with our blankets spread beneath us and watch the amazing fireworks displays.
I recall one particular year in the ‘90s, when I lay on that hillside with my family, including my 2-something-year-old first grandchild. Bradley snuggled up close to me, maybe to stave off the coolness of the night air, but when the fireworks began, he jumped on top of me and buried his face into my chest. He took a glance at the fireworks after much reassurance from his mother and maw maw, but we kept his ears covered.
Six years later, much the same thing happened at Badin Lake when I was holding my second grandchild Jesse. Before the large fireworks started, people who lived on the lake shot off their fireworks. Each time, Jesse would get excited and shout, “Here they are.” He realized how wrong he had been when the real fireworks started, and I once again had a grandson burying his head into my chest.
During my teaching career, I taught all grade levels at one time or another. I even taught in community colleges for students returning to get their high school diplomas, career education classes, GED classes and motivational classes for unemployed adults. I was always surprised to find how little students knew about The Declaration of Independence, our anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” and the reason for fireworks on the Fourth of July. No matter what grade I was teaching, I always felt compelled to cover these topics at some time during the class.
Today, we can’t imagine celebrating Independence Day without fireworks, but how did this custom begin?
The fireworks tradition started in the summer of 1776 during the second year of the Revolutionary War. Delegates of the Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia on July 1, to debate dissolving our country’s connection with Great Britain and declaring the “United Colonies of America” to be free and independent states.
At this time, George Washington and the Continental troops under his command were preparing to fight British ships that were sailing into the New York Harbor. He did not sign the Declaration of Independence because he and his army were fighting the “Revolutionary War” to gain independence from England during the years of 1775 through 1783.
On July 4, 1776, Congress adopted Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence.
Some impromptu celebrations were held in 1776, but the first organized Independence Day Celebration was on July 4, 1777.
We have John Adams to thank for the celebrations, which include fireworks, on July Fourth, our Independence Day. Before signing the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he wrote to his wife that, “It should be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forevermore.”
Ever since, Americans have shot fireworks into the night sky, held parades, sung the “Star Spangled Banner,” (after it was written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812) and celebrated with their families in all manners of ways. As my daughter-in-law said, “Parades and fireworks are a must.”
Delight Van Horn is a member of Morganton Writers Group.