How to avoid buying fake olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is considered one of the healthiest oil options. And for good reason. Real, high-quality, extra virgin olive oil has quite an impressive nutrient profile. It contains anti-inflammatory compounds, antioxidants, and is heart healthy. Unfortunately, because of the high demand of this heart healthy oil, there are numerous knock-off extra virgin olive oils sold in supermarkets.
A CBS report found that up to 70 percent of the extra virgin olive sold in supermarkets is watered down with other oils and enhancers. Many consumers purchase extra virgin olive oil for the health benefits not knowing that consuming fake, low-quality olive oils on a regular basis could be causing negative health effects, especially inflammation. This is because many inferior olive oils are laced with canola oil which is highly inflammatory.
Extra virgin olive oil is a healthy fat with proven health benefits including anti-inflammatory, heart healthy, supports brain health, helps to manage weight, is associated with lower risk of some cancers including breast cancer, and it may help lower your risk of type II diabetes. Although extra virgin olive oil is a healthier oil choice it is best used raw. This is because olive oil has a lower smoke point, at around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. When an oil is heated beyond its smoke point, they become rancid. This sets up inflammation in the body. High smoke point cooking oils/fats include coconut oil, avocado oil, and ghee (clarified butter).
To guarantee you are purchasing high-quality, real extra virgin olive oil first make sure you are purchasing extra virgin olive oil opposed to virgin olive oil or “light” olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil is produced by cold-pressing and does not use chemicals in the process. High heat is avoided in the manufacturing process which destroys the nutrients of oils. “Light” olive oil is the lowest quality olive oil and is made with refined olive oil and sometimes mixed with other vegetable oils.
In addition to choosing extra virgin olive oil, look for cold-pressed or expeller-pressed on the label. This ensures that the oil was not heated to a high heat in the manufacturing process or by using chemicals.
Check the label for a seal from a third-party certifier such as California Olive Oil Council or the International Olive Oil council (IOC) which establishes and ensures the quality, purity and authenticity of the olive oils that are sold.
Look for extra virgin olive oils sold in a dark glass bottle. This helps to protect light from entering which protects the oil from turning rancid. It is best to avoid oils that come in a plastic or clear bottle.
Check for a “harvest date.” A higher-quality, real oil is more likely to have a “pressed on” or “harvest date.”
To reap the benefits of extra virgin olive oil try it drizzled over salads. A delicious and simple recipe consist of ½- ¾ cup olive oil, ½ fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Combine ingredients and store in mason jar with a lid for up to three to five days.
Mandy Nix of Healing Nutrition LLC in Morganton is a registered dietitian who writes nutrition columns for The News Herald.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.