How to determine if spring pruning is needed

Spring flowering trees are in full bloom now with more to come, I’m sure. I get lots of calls about pruning these trees each spring.

Most early spring flowering trees and shrubs need little, if any, pruning. But occasionally, there is a need to cut them back. A good rule of thumb is that if the tree flowers in early spring such as Bradford pears, dogwoods, red buds and cherries, they should be pruned as soon as the flowers start to fade. The reason for this is that these early blooming trees put on next year’s flower bud not long after they finish blooming. So if you were to prune in the fall or late winter, you’re cutting off all of your pretty flowers.

But there should be only a couple of reasons to prune one of these trees: First, if it has broken or dead branches, they should be removed. Or if the limbs are touching the house or are hanging too low, they should be trimmed back. But, other than that, these trees should be left alone. Pruning will ruin the beauty of the natural shape of the tree. If the tree is too large for the location, move it or cut it down. It will always be a problem.

A good point to remember about pruning is that it should never be used to change a plant, only to enhance it. That doesn’t include trying to keep a tree at an eight foot height when it naturally grows 20 feet tall.

Donna Teasley is an Extension agent specializing in consumer horticulture for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or donna_teasley@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.