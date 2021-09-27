How to look up sample ballot before heading to the polls

Come Tuesday, Nov. 2, all of Burke County’s 58,000-plus registered voters will have the opportunity to go to the polls and cast their ballots in this fall’s general election.

But before going to vote for open seats on the county’s school board and in its municipalities, they can look up their sample ballots online on the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website, ncsbe.gov.

To view a sample ballot, prospective voters should visit ncsbe.gov and click “Registering” on the dark blue banner across the top of the homepage. After clicking “Registering,” there are eight different light gray boxes to choose from and those seeking sample ballots should click the one labeled “Checking Your Registration.”

Once there, the next step is to scroll down and click the dark blue tab in the middle of the page that says “Launch the Voter Search,” which will take the sample ballot-seeker to a form to fill out with their voter registration details. It includes first name, middle initial, last name, year of birth, county and voter status.

After filling out the form, click the blue tab that says “Search.” This will bring up a list that will contain or may only include the voter’s name, sandwiched between their county, voter status and city/state/ZIP code.

