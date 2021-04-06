Human Bean coffee drive-thru sets April 12 opening

After a few months of building, it’s almost time for humans to visit Morganton’s new The Human Bean.

The city’s new drive-thru coffee shop, located at 853 N. Green St. in the Independence Crossing shopping center, announced on Tuesday that its opening day and grand opening festivities will take place this coming Monday, April 12.

The occasion will be celebrated with raffles for prizes and giveaways.

The announcement said Morganton’s The Human Bean will be locally operated by Alex Tremaine of Cape Asset Management, a Charlotte-based property management firm. Its hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the phone number is 724-600-5117.

Those who want to get a head start on trying the new shop’s coffee can download The Human Bean Rewards App to earn $2 off their first purchase, along with other benefits.

Not only is this the first The Human Bean in Morganton, but also just the second in North Carolina. It joins a location in Gastonia, three shops in South Carolina, two in Georgia and two in Kentucky. The Gastonia location became the state’s first when it opened last year, though the chain as a whole has more than 150 spots.