Hundreds of COVID-19 cases added in 2 days in Burke

Burke County added nearly 350 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Thursday and active cases have also increased.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 24,380 total cases on Thursday, which is up from the county’s 24,036 total cases of the virus on Tuesday. The dashboard also showed 1,037 active cases Thursday, up from 973 active cases on Tuesday. The virus has claimed the lives of 300 residents so far.
UNC Health Blue Ridge also reported 41 COVID-19 patients -- 28 unvaccinated – on Thursday, with eight of them -- all unvaccinated -- in the intensive care unit and six – all unvaccinated -- are on ventilators. The health care system also has 78 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, 8,725 new cases were reported on Thursday for a daily percent positive rate of 16.6% and 3,686 people hospitalized. The state also reported 255 new deaths from the virus in two days for a total of 21,580 deaths as of Thursday, up from 21,325 total deaths on Tuesday.
The state has extended its testing clinic in Burke County until mid-March.
The Burke County Health Department said Monday the state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.