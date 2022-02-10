Hundreds of COVID-19 cases added in 2 days in Burke

Burke County added nearly 350 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Thursday and active cases have also increased.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 24,380 total cases on Thursday, which is up from the county’s 24,036 total cases of the virus on Tuesday. The dashboard also showed 1,037 active cases Thursday, up from 973 active cases on Tuesday. The virus has claimed the lives of 300 residents so far.

UNC Health Blue Ridge also reported 41 COVID-19 patients -- 28 unvaccinated – on Thursday, with eight of them -- all unvaccinated -- in the intensive care unit and six – all unvaccinated -- are on ventilators. The health care system also has 78 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Statewide, 8,725 new cases were reported on Thursday for a daily percent positive rate of 16.6% and 3,686 people hospitalized. The state also reported 255 new deaths from the virus in two days for a total of 21,580 deaths as of Thursday, up from 21,325 total deaths on Tuesday.

The state has extended its testing clinic in Burke County until mid-March.