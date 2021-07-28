Hundreds of jobs available in Burke

Burke County’s unemployment ticked back up in June but it's still a lot lower than the same time last year.
The county’s rate in June was 4.6%, up from 4.2% in May. The unemployment rate in June 2020 was 8%, according to information from the N.C. Commerce Department.
Of the 41,019 people in the labor force in Burke County, 1,899 people are still looking for work, according to data from the commerce department.
Burke was one of 99 counties in the state that saw jobless numbers increase in June. The only county in the state that experienced a rate decrease over the period was Dare County, according to the commerce department.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area unemployment rate also increased in June to 4.7%, up from 4.3% in May. With a labor force of 174,974 people, that means 8,218 are still unemployed.
The metro area gained 1,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality job sector over the month. It has been one of the hardest-hit industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The manufacturing sector in the metro area gained 200 jobs during the period, while the mining, logging and construction sector and the sector identified as other services each gained 100 jobs.
But it wasn’t all gains over the month.
The government job sector lost 400 jobs, while the professional and business services sector lost 300 jobs and the education and health services sector lost 100 jobs over the period.
For those still looking for work, there are hundreds of jobs in Burke County to be had in health care, manufacturing, government, education, food and retail.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has 382 job openings, including nurses, physicians, social work, security and physical therapy, according to NC Works.
Unix Packaging is a relatively new company to Burke County but it currently has 37 job openings and is offering a $1,250 sign-on bonus. The openings include batching and blending technicians, office assistant, shipping and receiving, forklift operator, machine operator, microbiologist and human resources manager.
Continental AG has 35 openings including quality inspectors and technicians, material handler, supply chain engineer, valve operator and mechanical assembler.
And Burke County Public Schools has 38 openings including teachers, teacher assistants, custodians and speech language pathologists.
To search for a job in Burke County or any surrounding counties, visit www.ncworks.gov.
The July state unemployment update is expected to be released Friday, Aug. 20.