Hurricane Eta remnants to douse Burke this week

For the second time in three weeks, Burke County’s weather week will be shaped by tropical activity.
Ten days after the remnants of Hurricane Zeta romped through the area, the leftovers from Hurricane Eta, categorized as a tropical storm by Monday afternoon, are set to contribute rain that will fall in Burke all the way through as far as Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Burke’s weather will be shaped both by Eta and another front, said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network.
“This week’s rainfall is from a combination of things,” Crawley said. “First, you have the cyclonic flow from Eta combining with strong high pressure in the northwest Atlantic. That is sending a persistent moist southeast flow into the region. Then, as we go through the week, southeast upslope, along with pieces of energy along a stationary front, will serve as a lifting mechanism to produce scattered to numerous rain showers.
“Tuesday p.m. through Thursday looks to be the timeframe for best rainfall. Widespread 1-3 inches is expected with higher amounts in favored upslope regions.”
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Tuesday-through-Sunday event for Burke County, along with the surrounding counties of Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford.
“A deep fetch of tropical Atlantic moisture will arrive across the region by Tuesday evening and likely persist through at least Wednesday evening,” the outlook reads. “This setup may support locally heavy rainfall with isolated flooding also possible, especially near the eastern slopes of the southern Appalachians. A second round of tropical moisture and with periods of heavy rain may arrive later in the week as the remnants of Eta pass to our east.”
Following a 20 percent slight chance of rain showers and patchy fog on Monday night, the National Weather Service’s Burke County forecast for Tuesday calls for a slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., followed by a 40 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. and patchy fog before 11 a.m. New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch are possible and conditions will be cloudy with a high temperature of 69 degrees.
On Tuesday night, the NWS a chance of showers, including a 50 percent opportunity before 1 a.m. and an 80 percent chance after 1 a.m. New rainfall amounts between ½ and ¾ inch are possible and the overnight low temperature is forecast at 63 degrees.
Then on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday, the weather service forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain showers with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. The day’s high temperature will be around 73 degrees. That night, there is a 90 percent chance of rain showers with a thunderstorm possible before 3 a.m., followed by likely showers and thunderstorms between 3-5 a.m., then likely showers and a possible thunderstorm after 5 a.m. The low temperature will be around 53 degrees.
Thursday’s forecast has a 60 percent chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm before noon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. and a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Conditions will be partly sunny with a high around 76 degrees. That night, there will be a 40 percent chance of rain showers before 4 a.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.
Rain exits the forecast for Friday (mostly sunny, high of 72), Friday night (partly cloudy, low of 47), and Saturday (mostly sunny, high of 63) but re-enters the projections after that. Saturday night calls for a 30 percent chance of rain with mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 47. And Sunday’s forecast carries a 40 percent chance of rain with partly sunny skies and a high of 66.
According to seasonal statistics, Eta, which made its third overall landfall in the Florida Keys over the weekend to set a new record of seven U.S. land-falling storms in a season, is the second-most intense November hurricane on record (behind the 1932 Cuba hurricane) and the first to impact the United States in November since 1998’s Hurricane Mitch.
Eta, the Greek letter storm named used for the first time, ties 2005’s record of 28 named tropical storms and is the 12th hurricane and fifth major hurricane of the frequently active 2020 season. Hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
