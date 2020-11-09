Hurricane Eta remnants to douse Burke this week

“A deep fetch of tropical Atlantic moisture will arrive across the region by Tuesday evening and likely persist through at least Wednesday evening,” the outlook reads. “This setup may support locally heavy rainfall with isolated flooding also possible, especially near the eastern slopes of the southern Appalachians. A second round of tropical moisture and with periods of heavy rain may arrive later in the week as the remnants of Eta pass to our east.”

Following a 20 percent slight chance of rain showers and patchy fog on Monday night, the National Weather Service’s Burke County forecast for Tuesday calls for a slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., followed by a 40 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. and patchy fog before 11 a.m. New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch are possible and conditions will be cloudy with a high temperature of 69 degrees.

On Tuesday night, the NWS a chance of showers, including a 50 percent opportunity before 1 a.m. and an 80 percent chance after 1 a.m. New rainfall amounts between ½ and ¾ inch are possible and the overnight low temperature is forecast at 63 degrees.