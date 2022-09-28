Hurricane Ian expected to bring up to 6 inches of rain to Burke

As Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida, North Carolina emergency management officials were busy getting prepared for whatever the state may see of the storm’s remnants this weekend.

Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis said local leaders have been communicating and planning all week to make sure resources will be available if they’re needed.

“(We’re) making sure everybody’s aware of their role in emergency operations plans should the need arise,” Willis said. “All of our staff now are working on ensuring that all of our swift water, our rescue equipment, generators, shelter plans, everything is ready to go should it be needed.”

He said they’re making sure they have plans for additional staffing to be in place, and to have the county’s emergency operations center open if it’s needed.

“At this point, we’re just gearing up, making sure everything’s ready in case it is needed,” Willis said. “People should be doing the same thing: Making sure they’ve got enough provisions to do them for at least 72 hours without any assistance, making sure they’ve got enough medications, nonperishable food, water.”

Anyone in flood-prone areas needs to make sure they stay weather-aware and are ready to move to higher ground if the need arises.

Rain is expected to be the main threat to western North Carolina as Hurricane Ian’s remnants move inland, predicted Dan Crawley, lead forecaster for Foothills Weather Network.

In his first call for precipitation this weekend, Crawley expected most of Burke County to get between 3-6 inches, with the higher elevations expected to see between 5-8 inches of rainfall from Friday through early Sunday.

That was in line with the National Weather Service’s prediction for Burke County, said Christiaan Patterson with the NWS in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.

She said about 3-5 inches of rainfall is expected for Burke County, with precipitation expected to start as early as Friday morning.

Both Crawley and Patterson said wind could be an issue, but by Wednesday’s calculations, it wasn’t expected to be a major threat. Gusty winds are possible, with Crawley predicting gusts in the 20-30 mph zone.

“We’re still in high hopes that the wind damage, but still, with minimal winds and saturated grounds, we’re still (potentially) going to get a lot of trees and power lines down,”

Shelters won’t open unless it’s deemed necessary by officials, Willis said, but they’ll make announcements about any arrangements as they’re made via reverse 911 alerts, through local media outlets and on the county’s social media accounts. Sign up for reverse 911 alerts at www.smart911.com.

He encouraged people to check on each other throughout the storm.

“I would encourage everybody to check on your neighbors, if you have elderly neighbors, family members, help them out a little bit,” Willis said. “Just check on them, make sure if they need anything, we help take care of each other.”