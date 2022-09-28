The incoming hurricane has prompted the cancellation of some events originally scheduled to take place this weekend, including:
- The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution’s Revolutionary War memorial monument dedication, originally scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Morganton greenway
- The Historic Burke Foundation’s “Life on the Homefront” living history event, originally scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell house.
- UNC Health Blue Ridge’s Lake James Dragon Boat Festival, originally scheduled to take place Saturday at Lake James State Park. Organizers are working to see if the race can be rescheduled. If not, the event will reconvene Oct. 7, 2023. For more information, visit the UNC Health Blue Ridge Facebook page.
- The Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Revolutionary War patriot grave marking ceremony, originally scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Obeth Cemetery at Lake James State Park. The event has been rescheduled for Nov. 19, according to DAR Regent Janie Matthews. For more information, contact quakermeadowsdar@gmail.com.
People are also reading…
This list will be updated as cancellations are submitted. If you have plans to attend any outdoor events this weekend, check with the sponsoring organization to make sure they are still having it.