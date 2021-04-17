 Skip to main content
I-40 traffic shift in Valdese to be complete Monday
I-40 traffic shift in Valdese to be complete Monday

Exit 112 road construction.JPG

This file photo from June 2020 shows the westbound on-ramp at Interstate 40 Exit 112 being taken down to dirt as part of the bridge replacement work going on at the exit. Transportation officials said traffic will shift over the weekend at the exit on I-40. 

 File photo, The News Herald

VALDESE - Traffic on Interstate 40 over Exit 112 in Valdese shifted again Friday evening as work continues on the bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said traffic has shifted where construction has been happening to replace the bridge over the exit, with work continuing on it until 6 a.m. Monday. 

The department said eastbound traffic movef to the new permanent bridge over Mineral Springs Mountain Road.

The work replaces both bridges at the exit. It also included replacing the asphalt on the ramps.

Shifting the traffic involves temporary closures of the Mineral Springs Mountain Road exit at times over the weekend, the department said. Digital message signs along I-40 will alert traffic to the closure prior to Exit 112, it said.

After shifting the lane, crews from Dane Construction will then begin the next phase of the work, which will remove the temporary bridge, according to the department.

This $12.3 million project began in 2018 and is on schedule to be completed later this summer, according to the department.  

Transportation officials advise motorists to drive with caution when approaching work zones, obey all posted speed limits and allow extra time to safely reach their destinations.

Work on many of the department’s projects were temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic this last year.

The pandemic depleted North Carolina Department of Transportation’s cash reserve, falling below its mandated cash floor of $293 million. It had to lay off nearly half of its temporary workers and implemented furloughs for full-time employees, the department said in June.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

