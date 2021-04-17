I-40 traffic shift in Valdese to be complete Monday

VALDESE - Traffic on Interstate 40 over Exit 112 in Valdese shifted again Friday evening as work continues on the bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said traffic has shifted where construction has been happening to replace the bridge over the exit, with work continuing on it until 6 a.m. Monday.

The department said eastbound traffic movef to the new permanent bridge over Mineral Springs Mountain Road.

The work replaces both bridges at the exit. It also included replacing the asphalt on the ramps.

Shifting the traffic involves temporary closures of the Mineral Springs Mountain Road exit at times over the weekend, the department said. Digital message signs along I-40 will alert traffic to the closure prior to Exit 112, it said.

After shifting the lane, crews from Dane Construction will then begin the next phase of the work, which will remove the temporary bridge, according to the department.

This $12.3 million project began in 2018 and is on schedule to be completed later this summer, according to the department.