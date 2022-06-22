Icard wraps up junior firefighter camp

ICARD — A group of future firefighters wrapped up a weeklong camp Thursday by testing the skills they learned in an obstacle course.

The Avery Bishop Future Firefighter Camp has been ongoing for about 20 years, said Icard Firefighter Katie Drum. The camp is named in honor of Icard Fire Lt. Robert Bishop’s son.

The weeklong camp teaches kids some of the skills firefighters use when they respond to call, learning anything from medical skills like CPR to vehicle extrications and hose skills.

The camp finishes up with an obstacle course in the garage bay at the department, where the campers hug a fire hose as they crawl through a fog-filled room, navigating tight spots and searching for victims along the way.

This was Drum’s first year running the camp. She’s been a firefighter for three years, something she’s wanted to do for a while.

“My dad was on this fire department, now he’s on the board,” Drum said. “My husband’s also in the fire department. After high school I was interested, but we had a family and I stayed at home to raise the kids.”

She said every night, the campers get a recap of what they’ll be doing that night and they’re all made aware that they don’t have to do anything they don’t want to do.

“We definitely will not put you in harm’s way,” Drum said. “That’s what we’re all here for is just to have fun, but give you that experience that’s kind of once in a lifetime, that you can’t just go out and do on your own.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.