Ice skating rink to open in Newton

NEWTON - Catawba Farms has added an ice skating rink to its Newton facility.
The Rink at Catawba Farms allows the multi-purpose venue to oﬀer yet another regional attraction to complement the expanding array of activities on its 34-acre property.
The Rink features 3,200-square-feet of a unique skating surface called “eco-ice,” made by Glice, a Swiss company. The surface allows for all-temperature, year-round skating without the negative environmental impacts of conventional ice rinks.
“The Rink is actually made of a gliding surface material which looks like ice, feels like ice, but is not ice,” said Michael Waltuch, one of Catawba Farms’ owners. “It's 100% ecological and doesn't need electricity. The eco-ice has shock-absorbing properties that decrease the risk of injuries, and skaters do not get wet if they fall. The Rink elevates Catawba Farms to be more than just a great place to enjoy great local beverages and delicious food at the Winery & Brewery. People of all ages can skate, learn to skate and participate in all types of ice-based recreation, including even a new curling league that is already forming.”
A fabric-covered structure is planned for early 2021 to provide protection from the elements. This structure also will include non-slip ﬂooring and covered space for other events, including yoga classes, private parties and concerts.
A ribbon cutting for The Rink at Catawba Farms will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The community is invited to attend the grand opening of The Rink from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, with complimentary hot chocolate for skaters. Ticket prices include skate rental and are $10 for children and $15 for adults for an open skating session. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, The Rink will have limited capacity. Skaters must wear masks and follow state guidelines for social distancing. For more information, visit https://catawbafarms.com/rink.html.