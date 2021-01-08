Ice skating rink to open in Newton

“The Rink is actually made of a gliding surface material which looks like ice, feels like ice, but is not ice,” said Michael Waltuch, one of Catawba Farms’ owners. “It's 100% ecological and doesn't need electricity. The eco-ice has shock-absorbing properties that decrease the risk of injuries, and skaters do not get wet if they fall. The Rink elevates Catawba Farms to be more than just a great place to enjoy great local beverages and delicious food at the Winery & Brewery. People of all ages can skate, learn to skate and participate in all types of ice-based recreation, including even a new curling league that is already forming.”