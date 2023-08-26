When I first moved to North Carolina from New York over 25-plus years ago, one of the first challenges I faced was iced tea. I was out with friends at a popular Charlotte restaurant and the server asked the group which beverage each of us wanted — the responses were Pepsi, Diet Coke, Mountain Dew and, for me, iced tea. The server jotted each choice down on her order pad but paused after my response and had a confused look on her face. Figuring it was simply my Long Island twang that stumped her, I repeated “iced tea.”

One of my northern transplanted dinner partners understood and quickly said, “She means sweet tea,” and that worked as the server nodded and left in a flash.

Whether you’re from the South and order sweet tea or from the North and order iced tea, we had the whole tea market covered (of course in London it is simply “tea” and that means in a kettle). However, earlier this month a third option has made its way to the tea forefront, and they call it “spiked tea.”

It’s a new line of coffees and teas offered by Dunkin’ Donuts (watch out Krispy Kreme) and their new line of beverage products comes with a smidgen of something extra: booze. Starting this month, and in partnership with Boston-based Harpoon Brewery, “Dunkin’ Spiked” is the latest in the ready-to-drink line of spiked alcoholic coffees and iced (sweet) teas and from all the type on the Dunkin’ website, it’s going to be the newest craze and a huge success since Barbie hit the billion-dollar mark in ticket sales.

So far, Dunkin’ Spiked will only be available in grocery and package stores in 12 states, but if it meets with any degree of success, you can bet it will catch on across all 50. The spiked coffees, which contain 6% alcohol, come in four flavors (original, mocha, vanilla, and caramel), as do the spiked teas (slightly sweet iced tea, half and half, strawberry dragon fruit, and mango pineapple), which contain 5% alcohol.

Consumers can find the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas in grocery and package stores starting this month, while the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September. These beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont.

If that wasn’t enough alcohol inspiration for the brunch crowd, Kellogg also announced it was forming a partnership with Sugarlands Distilling on an alcoholic waffle-inspired beverage: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream. According to the Eggo news release, “From dining al fresco on patios and roof decks to hosting at home with friends, brunch season is in full swing and so too are its signature specials: decadent food paired with creative cocktails. That’s why, just in time for National Waffle Day (it was Aug. 24 — I looked it up), the waffle experts at Eggo and spirit specialists from Sugarlands Distilling Co. are pairing up again to bring brunching up a notch with their latest boozy innovation.” The cream-colored concoction, which comes packaged in a mason jar, is 20% alcohol and supposedly tastes like “toasty Eggo waffles drizzled in syrup.”

Ever since spiked seltzer brands like White Claw took off a few years ago, more brands have been launching boozy versions of popular nonalcoholic drinks. In March, SunnyD debuted an orange vodka seltzer; in May, we were tempted with “hard” Lipton Iced Tea; and in June, AriZona debuted three spiked versions of its iced tea.

Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Co., said in the March news release announcing the SunnyD seltzer, “Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category and thought, Good. But we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

Just last year, Pepsi and Boston teamed up to launch a hard Mountain Dew. And Coca-Cola, which launched its first alcoholic beverage, Lemon-Dou, in Japan in 2018, now has a whole bar’s worth of spiked beverages, including Topo Chico hard seltzer, Simply Spiked lemonade, Jack Daniels & Coca-Cola, Fresca Mixed, and Schweppes premixed cocktails.

The so-called ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol space, which also includes canned margaritas and whiskey sours, has seen a huge boom in recent years.

And Statista, those statistics fanatics, provided proof in the pudding: In 2021, RTD alcohol sales grew 33% to $1.6 billion, and in 2022, the space grew an additional 1.3% to a value of $4.8 billion.

According to Coefficient Capital, which leads early-stage investments in consumer brands, these drinks are often made not by the brands themselves, but through partnerships with existing alcohol brands that are paying a licensing fee for the use of another brand’s name and trademark. The benefit of licensing names from nostalgic products is that people are more inclined to try the drinks because they remember the brand fondly or they know that they like the nonalcoholic version of the beverage, so they presume they’ll enjoy the alcoholic version as well.

For brands like Coke or Pepsi, alcoholic products offer a new potential growth area.

“If you take a step back and look at companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, their core categories are extremely slow growth right now,” says Arpon Ray, partner at Coefficient Capital. “They’re looking at where they can extract more growth.”

Ray says that trying out alcohol is a way for those companies to dip their toe into a multibillion-dollar category in which they don’t yet have exposure. “Five years ago, it would have been off the table for Coca-Cola to do anything close to alcohol, but they’re starved for growth and they’re looking for unique ways to dip into their multibillion-dollar categories. Brand partnerships are quite frankly the only way they can do that because of regulatory hurdles.”

As to whether these alcoholic mergers will stick around, those at Coefficient Capital were skeptical. Why? In an ever-changing big business climate, long-term success may be short-lived because people like variety and are always looking for “the next big thing.” But it sure sounds like there are bucks to be made in the immediate future.

What do I think about mixing booze with waffles? It’s said best via the classic 1990 TV advertisement: “Leggo my Eggo.”