ICU admissions sees largest single-day jump

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state experienced the largest single day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. And that weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations among people ages 20-49 are at an all-time high.

NCDHHS said ICU admissions related to COVID-19 jumped to 557 on Monday, up from 502 the day prior. It said from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, there were 547 people ages 20-49 admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported 4,963 new cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 12.8% and 2,304 people hospitalized due to the virus.

The death toll from the virus in the state was 13,790 by Wednesday, up from 13,768 deaths on Tuesday. Burke County has previously reported 171 deaths due to COVID-19 since the first case of the virus on March 24, 2020.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 22 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 17 patients on Tuesday, with three of them in the intensive care unit and 152 virus patients in the virtual hospital. The percent positive rate Wednesday was 10.7% for Burke County, according to the dashboard.