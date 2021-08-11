ICU admissions sees largest single-day jump

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state experienced the largest single day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. And that weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations among people ages 20-49 are at an all-time high.
NCDHHS said ICU admissions related to COVID-19 jumped to 557 on Monday, up from 502 the day prior. It said from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, there were 547 people ages 20-49 admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19
On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported 4,963 new cases in the state with a daily percent positive rate of 12.8% and 2,304 people hospitalized due to the virus.
The death toll from the virus in the state was 13,790 by Wednesday, up from 13,768 deaths on Tuesday. Burke County has previously reported 171 deaths due to COVID-19 since the first case of the virus on March 24, 2020.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard showed 22 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 17 patients on Tuesday, with three of them in the intensive care unit and 152 virus patients in the virtual hospital. The percent positive rate Wednesday was 10.7% for Burke County, according to the dashboard.
“These high-levels of COVID-related admissions jeopardize the ability of our hospitals to provide needed care in our communities,” Kody H. Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for health at NCDHHS, said in a release on Tuesday. “The vast majority of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people. This underscores the need for everyone to be vaccinated against the virus and use preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 31,036 cases reported statewide over the past seven days compared to 19,911 cases in the preceding seven days — a 56% increase — and hospitalizations have more than doubled since July 27 and are at the highest they have been since Feb. 11.
The state and county is seeing cases skyrocket just before schools welcome students back to in-person classes, with the Burke County Board of Education recently voting for optional mask-wearing.
NCDHHS is strongly encouraging school systems to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors in all schools.
And the state is preparing to test students for the virus.
NCDHHS said it has selected two medical testing vendors with experience operating K-12 testing programs, MAKO Medical and Concentric by Ginkgo, that will be available to provide COVID-19 testing services to all North Carolina schools.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. If mobility is an issue, call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial “0” to speak with the operator for assistance in learning about the vaccination options that are available.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
Visit www.myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only