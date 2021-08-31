Ida remnants to bring rain to Burke

Remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to soak Burke County this afternoon.

Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, said remnants of Ida are expected to reach the Burke County area Tuesday afternoon and night, dumping around 1.5 inches of rain. About 2.5 inches of rain is possible for higher elevations near the Avery County line, he said.

He said there’s a potential for some more severe storms within Ida’s remnants to spin up brief tornadoes, but there’s no anticipated threat of widespread tornadoes.

It’s a stark contrast from the damage Ida hit Louisiana and Mississippi with Sunday and Monday, with rescue operations started for people trapped by floodwaters and crews looking to restore power for the more than 888,000 outages, the Associated Press reported.

The storm was the blame for the death of a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge, AP reports said, but a spokesperson for the Louisiana governor’s office said many more confirmed fatalities were to be expected from the storm.

Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland United States, the AP reported. It has since weakened to a tropical storm