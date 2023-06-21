Squash vine borers are destructive clearwing moths that target summer squash, winter squash, and pumpkins. Active from mid-June to July, they can lead to significant crop loss in home gardens and small farms. Adult moths fly during the day, and have an orange abdomen with black dots. The larvae, which resemble maggots or grubs, bore into plant stems, obstructing water flow and causing wilting. Infested plants eventually collapse and die if left untreated.
Look for holes near the plant base filled with moist frass as a sign of infestation. Regularly inspecting plants, implementing crop rotation, removing plant debris, using row covers, manually removing larvae, and employing targeted insecticides are recommended strategies. Early detection and prompt action are vital in protecting crops. By employing these management techniques, gardeners can minimize the impact of squash vine borers and preserve the health and productivity of squash and pumpkin plants.
