Squash vine borers are destructive clearwing moths that target summer squash, winter squash, and pumpkins. Active from mid-June to July, they can lead to significant crop loss in home gardens and small farms. Adult moths fly during the day, and have an orange abdomen with black dots. The larvae, which resemble maggots or grubs, bore into plant stems, obstructing water flow and causing wilting. Infested plants eventually collapse and die if left untreated.