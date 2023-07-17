RUTHERFORD COLLEGE -- The identities of those involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 have been released.

Troopers say Jeffery Dean Wise, 60, of Valdese, was driving a black Ford Ranger when he got on I-40 headed eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Ford Ranger hit a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 46-year-old Kimberly Noel Gentry, of Newland, head-on, the release said.

The force of the crash caused the Tahoe to hit a westbound Ford F250, driven by 51-year-old Kenneth Darrell Mashburn of Union Mills, the release said.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Gentry and the front passenger in the Tahoe, 49-year-old Christopher Lee Jordan, were airlifted from the scene to area trauma centers. Gentry still was critical Monday evening, but Jordan died from his injuries at the hospital.

Two children in the Tahoe were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Valdese for treatment of their injuries.

Mashburn was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. All occupants were restrained by seat belts. No charges will be issued, the release said.

More information will be published as it becomes available.