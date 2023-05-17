Those who participated in Dr. Leslie McKesson's course called “Antebellum Slavery in Appalachia,” at Appalachian State University, discussed what the lives of the characters they portrayed were like. The course researched the lives of enslaved people who worked at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell House in Morganton before the Civil War.

William McDowell

(portrayed by Audrey Hill, Asheville, dietetics major with a double minor in exercise science and chemistry)

William McDowell came to the McDowell House from a plantation in Virginia in 1833, when he was 25. He served as a cook for the McDowell family.

“I needed no recipes – I had them all in my mind,” Hill said, portraying William. “I was always careful never to write my recipes down where the house family could find them. They owned me – not my mind. They (the recipes) were my legacy and all I had got. Couldn’t have them knowing I could write too.”

Literacy among slaves was outlawed in most states, so learning to read and write could have dangerous consequences.

Hill said the slaves had to provide most of their food from their own gardens and had little in the way of seasonings.

Maebell McDowell

(portrayed by Dr. Leslie McKesson)

Maebell McDowell was an enslaved person that Charles McDowell purchased in 1827, along with her sister, Betsy. They were taken away from their family. Maebell was 10 and Betsy was 12 at the time.

“It was Mama’s third time being sold, and she knew we’d likely all be parted,” McKesson said, portraying Maebell. “The last time we talked, she reminded us about ‘keeping cold’ – about not letting ourselves think about each other and miss each other so much until the misery took our minds.”

The girls cooked, cleaned the house, mended clothes and served as nursemaids for their owner’s children. When delivering meals to the fieldhands, they were instructed to whistle the entire way so the McDowells could be assured that they were not eating any of the food they carried. During harvest time, they were expected to help pick food in the fields, in addition to doing all their other chores. They worked from pre-dawn hours to near dusk before being able to return to their cabins, located a short distance away from the main house. The brief time they were able to spend at the cabins provided one of their only times to socialize with each other.

Maebell shared how Betsy would often be whipped for eating from blueberry bushes owned by the master. The McDowells eventually declared Betsy “lazy” and “simple-minded” and sold her to another plantation.

When Maebell was old enough, Charles McDowell matched her to fellow slave Albert, and the couple married and had four children.

Albert McDowell

(portrayed by Celia Merrifield, Asheville, anthropology major with a focus on archaeology)

The recreation of Albert McDowell’s life was based on primary documentation – two letters he wrote to his family.

Albert McDowell was born in 1815 on a plantation in Virginia and was sold to another plantation in North Carolina when he was 10. He was later purchased by Charles McDowell in 1838. He was trained as a miner and worked in local gold mines until they were depleted. His abilities were so sought after that Charles often leased his services to other plantations. He was sent to California twice to mine gold for the McDowell family. He was gone for years at a time.

Albert was allowed to send a small portion of his mining wages to his family. They had hoped to use the money to purchase their freedom, but Albert contracted cholera on his second mining trip and died in California. His body was never brought home.

Milton McDowell

(portrayed by Stevie Watson, freshman, Charlotte, interior design major)

Milton McDowell was purchased by Charles McDowell and taken away from his family when he was 12 years old. His father had trained him to work as a blacksmith.

“My days consisted of long hours in the shop, working on horseshoes and bricks for the house,” Watson said as Milton. “It was sometimes stressful and tiring, especially for a kid like me. I would always come out of the shop with coal-covered hands and multiple scars from burns I got from the kiln.”

He also helped to take care of the horses on the plantation, some of which were used in racing.

Jonathon McDowell

(portrayed by Aiden Turner, sophomore, Raleigh, computer science major)

Jonathon McDowell was purchased by Charles McDowell and taken away from his wife and daughter. His duties on the plantation were to take care of his owner’s racing horses.

Catherine McDowell

(Portrayed by Jae Hollingsworth, freshman, Murfreesboro, graphic communications and cross-media production major)

Charles McDowell purchased Catherine McDowell in 1832 when she was 7. As she grew up, she worked as a seamstress, constructing garments, mending clothes and dyeing fabric. The slaves had to purchase what was called “Negro cloth” to make their clothes.

“Negro cloth was made of only cotton and wool, made to be durable and cheap at the expense of our comfort,” Hollingsworth said, as Catherine. “There was only a certain amount of it allowed for each slave, too.”

She eventually had three children, and was devastated when her daughter in turn was sold to another plantation at a young age. Catherine was not aware of the transaction and was in town purchasing fabric at the time, so didn’t even get to say goodbye. She continued teaching her other children valuable skills so they could survive if they were sold off as well.

Deila “Cherry” McDowell

(portrayed by Scout Green, sophomore, Asheville, public health major with a double minor in exercise science and chemistry)

Deila “Cherry” McDowell, born in 1849, was the daughter of Albert and Maebell McDowell. She received the nickname “Cherry” after she was whipped for eating cherries from the master’s kitchen when she was about 4 years old. She was 7 years old when her father died in the gold mines of California. She often consoled herself by singing.

“I helped to tend the gardens, collect chicken eggs before dawn and carry the school books for the girls in the big house, because they were my age,” Green said, portraying Cherry.

Cherry and her brothers and sister were separated and sold to other plantations following Charles McDowell’s death from scarlet fever. Anna McDowell, Charles’ wife, died a few months later of the same illness.