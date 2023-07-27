IMY2 is a trio from Nashville, Tennessee, who have received incredible feedback from their fans on YouTube for their cover videos! In concert, they deliver powerful covers with their own twist and throw in some of their own original songs. They must be on to something because the band has raked up 35 million views across all their video streaming platforms to date. The musicians in this talented trio are Cal Tucker on piano and bass guitar, Michael Monahan on the guitar and colorful-haired vocalist Annalise Mahanes, who is the singer and songwriter. The mission of the band is to spread a message of self-acceptance, and they aim to convey a message of self-confidence to their listeners and fans. Let’s show them how confident we are here in Downtown Morganton and come out to support them at our final TGIF show of the series!