The TGIF Summer Concert Series will continue Friday at 7 p.m. with live music by IMY2 on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St.
IMY2 is a trio from Nashville, Tennessee, who have received incredible feedback from their fans on YouTube for their cover videos! In concert, they deliver powerful covers with their own twist and throw in some of their own original songs. They must be on to something because the band has raked up 35 million views across all their video streaming platforms to date. The musicians in this talented trio are Cal Tucker on piano and bass guitar, Michael Monahan on the guitar and colorful-haired vocalist Annalise Mahanes, who is the singer and songwriter. The mission of the band is to spread a message of self-acceptance, and they aim to convey a message of self-confidence to their listeners and fans. Let’s show them how confident we are here in Downtown Morganton and come out to support them at our final TGIF show of the series!
Come out under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the free concerts held every Friday evening from May to the end of July, from 6-10 p.m. The food and beer and wine tent open at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets and get comfortable and be entertained by this high-energy band. The concert will be held rain or shine.
TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include The News Herald, City Electric, UNC Health Blue-Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS and Pepsi.