In search of the Spinsters Club - Burke County Notebook

The book read like a diary. The club met monthly at different people’s homes. Each entry started with the date, the name of the person in whose house they were meeting and a list of new members, if any joined that meeting.

It appears the club had an initiation ritual for new members. Two entries record how new members were required to write an essay on a particular theme, attend the meeting dressed up in a costume related to the theme and read their essay to the group. One time, new members were asked to dress as “old maids” and read their essays entitled, “Why I Never Want to Marry.” I would love to know what women in the ‘40s and ‘50s would have given as reasons for not wanting to get married, but no mention was made of the content of the essays.

I asked Joe how the club got started. The earliest reference I could find to it in the newspaper clippings was 1941. He didn’t know, but reflected on the circumstances they faced at that time.

“These folks all went through the (Great) Depression, then they went through World War II and rationing, and everybody lost somebody, but here they made an effort to come together and keep going,” he said.