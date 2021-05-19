In search of the Spinsters Club - Burke County Notebook

The Picture Burke photo for the Feb. 15 edition of The News Herald caught my eye.
Picture Burke is a digital photographic preservation project of the Burke County Public Library. Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the library, has scanned more than 5,000 historic photos of Burke County people and places from individuals, businesses and organizations.
Feb. 15 featured a picture of the Spinsters Club of Morganton from Feb. 11, 1949, attending a Valentine’s Day dance with their dates at the Morganton Community House, submitted by local resident Mary Lou Furr.
I had never heard of this club, but I’m not originally from here. The only information Laurie had on the club came from a caption of the photo, which appeared in The News Herald at the time, and another photo circa 1942 submitted by Susan Fitz McAninch, picturing club members with soldiers visiting from Greensboro. All we knew is that the club, made up of local single women, entertained troops during World War II and held social events.
I’m intrigued by historical mysteries and wanted to learn more. Why did a group of young, single ladies who donned beautiful gowns to attend a dance and sat on soldiers’ laps laughing and kicking up their heels call themselves “spinsters?” That word makes me think of a woman in a corseted Victorian dress with her hair pulled back in a bun bent over her needlework. How did the group get started? Why did they disband?
Mary Lou said she didn’t know anything about the club, since she rescued the photo she submitted from the trash while helping someone clean out their basement. Susan’s daughter, Kerri McFalls, said the picture her mother submitted came from her grandfather’s collection, and no one was still around that had information about it.
A Google search and inquiry to the History Museum of Burke County yielded no results. I posted a copy of the photo with the soldiers on The News Herald and the “If you grew up in Morganton” Facebook pages, asking for information. The posts got many likes, but no leads.
I emailed Henry Ramseur, who grew up in Morganton during that time, and his wife, Penina, responded and said they had known members Laura Avery and Betty Woerner.
“It was an experience to hear them tell about when they were young,” Penina said. “Knowing a man who owned a car then (made him) a special person. He would entertain a car full of women. Not a one-woman man!”
I finally hit historical pay dirt when Mary Lou forwarded my request for information to Joe Avery Jr., Laura’s nephew. Joe had kept Laura’s documents and photos related to the club when he cleaned out her house after her death in 2003. I visited his home to learn more.
Joe led me to a sunroom overlooking a wooded backyard. A table in the middle of the room held a thick scrapbook, a pile of old photos, newspaper clippings and a black book with the word “CASHBOOK” embossed on it in gold letters that was the club’s meeting minutes log. Entries started in April of 1948 and ended in October of 1953.
The book read like a diary. The club met monthly at different people’s homes. Each entry started with the date, the name of the person in whose house they were meeting and a list of new members, if any joined that meeting.
It appears the club had an initiation ritual for new members. Two entries record how new members were required to write an essay on a particular theme, attend the meeting dressed up in a costume related to the theme and read their essay to the group. One time, new members were asked to dress as “old maids” and read their essays entitled, “Why I Never Want to Marry.” I would love to know what women in the ‘40s and ‘50s would have given as reasons for not wanting to get married, but no mention was made of the content of the essays.
I asked Joe how the club got started. The earliest reference I could find to it in the newspaper clippings was 1941. He didn’t know, but reflected on the circumstances they faced at that time.
“These folks all went through the (Great) Depression, then they went through World War II and rationing, and everybody lost somebody, but here they made an effort to come together and keep going,” he said.
Club members planned dances, “house parties” and field trips to nearby towns, such as Blowing Rock. One time, they held a fashion show fundraiser and made $403.86. One photo showed members and their dates dressed up like the cast of “Hee-Haw” enjoying a “hoe-down” celebration.
They mailed formal invitations to their events. The logbook held many folded up notes from invitees graciously accepting or declining their invites. Joe said a lot of the photos picture certain members with the same escort repeatedly, suggesting they had long-term relationships.
The club’s annual Valentine’s Day dance at the Morganton Community House seemed to be a huge deal, receiving its own write-up in The News Herald more than once.
“Honorary guests for the occasion were the club’s recent brides and their husbands,” one undated newspaper clipping read. “The bridal motif was carried out in the decorations. Garlands of pine and galax were artistically draped between the windows and were held by large satin streamers, from which hung white and silver bells. The mantels were banked with ivy and white tapers, featuring a miniature wedding scene. White candles in crystal holders flanked each side of the ivy bowl. From each chandelier hung a large white and silver bell with satin ribbon twined with ivy. Each Spinster entered with her escort through a large silver wedding ring festooned with orange blossoms.”
The image was so vivid I could hear big band music reverberating through the Community House and the swish of long dresses as the Spinsters mingled and danced the night away. Music at the dance, which drew about 200 people, was provided by the delightfully-named Stubby Taylor and his orchestra.
Playing bridge was a popular activity at meetings. The minutes recorded who won the high score and said prizes were awarded. Sometimes they would spend meetings making decorations for their parties. One time, they watched “a very gruesome TV murder mystery.” Meetings ended with members enjoying “delicious refreshments.”
An entry from 1952 suggests membership had dwindled, stating that “the group was too small to make any definite plans.”
“The Spinsters are still alive, if not very active,” the last entry from October 1953 read.
As I concluded my time travel journey into the mid-20th century singles scene in Morganton, I was reminded how important it is for people to record and preserve their histories. If Joe hadn’t kept Laura’s records and photos, the memory of the Spinsters Club may have been lost forever.
Joe agreed.
“There’s a big stone in Groton, Connecticut where my folks came in from in the 1600s, and it says, ‘If you’re thought of after death, then you really never died,’” he said.
Tammie Gercken is a staff writer at The News Herald and a member of the Morganton Writers' Group.