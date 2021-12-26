In the bleak midwinter, thinking of a summer gift - Burke County Notebook

One Saturday morning in June, I was reading in my recliner, my feet up and a cup of coffee in my hand. Someone knocked at the front door. I wasn’t expecting anyone nor had I ordered anything. My husband was out back working, so I sighed, got up, and prepared to greet an unknown salesperson.

Opening the door, I saw a smiling Adam Scott, our neighborhood block-party inspirer.

The Scott family lives up the street. Adam is the recreational director and a licensed clinical mental health counselor at Southmountain Children and Family Services where Tracy, his wife, also works as a family service therapist.

Tracy raises hens. I’ve never seen or heard one in the yard, but she’s given me fresh eggs. “Our kids don’t like eggs,” she said, “so we have mandatory egg-eating days.”

Son Ezra, 11, plays basketball, takes care of bees and mows lawns. Before the pandemic, daughter Eden, 9, often ran and hugged us when we walked past. More recently, she helped tend our yard when we were gone and welcomed us home with a lovely note and picture. Pearl, 3, came to our house with her mother when Tracy occasionally babysat my brother with dementia. Though my brother rarely liked children, he smiled for Pearl, and Tracy took a photo.