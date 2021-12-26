In the bleak midwinter, thinking of a summer gift - Burke County Notebook

One Saturday morning in June, I was reading in my recliner, my feet up and a cup of coffee in my hand. Someone knocked at the front door. I wasn’t expecting anyone nor had I ordered anything. My husband was out back working, so I sighed, got up, and prepared to greet an unknown salesperson.
Opening the door, I saw a smiling Adam Scott, our neighborhood block-party inspirer.
The Scott family lives up the street. Adam is the recreational director and a licensed clinical mental health counselor at Southmountain Children and Family Services where Tracy, his wife, also works as a family service therapist.
Tracy raises hens. I’ve never seen or heard one in the yard, but she’s given me fresh eggs. “Our kids don’t like eggs,” she said, “so we have mandatory egg-eating days.”
Son Ezra, 11, plays basketball, takes care of bees and mows lawns. Before the pandemic, daughter Eden, 9, often ran and hugged us when we walked past. More recently, she helped tend our yard when we were gone and welcomed us home with a lovely note and picture. Pearl, 3, came to our house with her mother when Tracy occasionally babysat my brother with dementia. Though my brother rarely liked children, he smiled for Pearl, and Tracy took a photo.
Beside their front door hangs a “SHALOM” sign. In their yard, a yellow child’s bike is attached to the tree trunk, as though an invisible child, defying the laws of gravity, is ever attempting to bike to the top of an amazingly tall pine.
At Halloween sometimes the whole family knocks at our door, dressed in creative, sometimes scary, costumes. However that particular Saturday, Adam was alone. He handed me a brochure about a Backyard Bible Study and Breakfast (with eggs) and invited me to join other neighbors for eight Saturdays in their back yard.
I couldn’t do that, I thought. Saturday mornings I walk with my husband, and afterward he makes pancakes for a leisurely breakfast. Besides, I already attend church. And though I love reading the endlessly fascinating, comforting and sometimes troubling Bible, I also — and not to my credit — am embarrassed to carry it outside my home or church.
Yet Adam would teach me something, I knew. He writes poetry, reads Wendell Berry and G.K. Chesterton, and is an excellent give-and-take conversationalist. He plays games in the yard with neighborhood kids. His work with children and youth at SCFS seems vital. And the Scotts make our neighborhood better.
I’m always claiming I want to hear from people with different opinions than mine, yet my friends seem to be on the same page as I am or, at least, wandering around in the same book. Perhaps neighbors might join the group who disagree with me religiously or politically.
Still, Saturday morning? I promised to come when I could.
The first week I didn’t go. The second, after a walk and pancakes, I headed up the street with my phone for the Bible readings.
The front yard looked deserted; no one played basketball in the driveway or danced barefooted in the grass. On the porch, Pearl’s stroller sat empty beneath the SHALOM sign. In the recently mown lawn, the zinnias bloomed, unnoticed by the yellow bicycle on its hopeless journey.
Heading behind the house, I hoped the chickens weren’t out. I hadn’t seen the backyard since they’d gotten chickens. It looked even more inviting than I remembered: everything green and well tended with flower and vegetable gardens, and the white chicken coop. Children ran in the yard, but no chickens. Underneath an awning perhaps a dozen people sat on comfortable chairs and a couch. Nearby were the remains of breakfast and a pot of coffee. Bibles sat on a wicker chest.
I’d hoped to slip in without notice, but Adam and Tracy welcomed me generously and introduced me to a few people I didn’t know. Everyone was friendly and nice enough not to ask why I was late.
After suggesting we avoid political discussions, Adam began a service of prayer, reading and discussion. He asked for volunteers to read selections of Scripture from the week’s liturgy. He gave us plenty of time to speak and responded clearly to what was said.
The discussions were surprisingly like those inside a Sunday school class I attend: eternal human questions with contemporary examples and insights from a variety of people, the major difference being that the attendees were all younger than I. Unlike my church, the back yard had no literal sanctuary, collection plate, sermon or music. But the day was alive with sunshine, blue sky, fresh breezes and honest questions and concerns.
In the title I called this experience a “gift,” but it wasn’t a gift I unwrapped and immediately recognized. As I studied the Scripture later with not always the same group of neighbors and eventually interviewed Adam and Tracy, I got gradual insights rather than a sudden strike of lightning. People sometimes accuse me of living inside a box of my well-loved routines. Perhaps the gift was holes cut in that box, sometimes pinpricks of light.
Many years ago, when I was in grade school, my father started a church, a fact that mortified me. He once dropped my sister and me in a strange neighborhood, where we were to knock on doors and give out papers with our church’s name, location and statement of belief. That job and the irritated responses to our timid knocks mortified me more.
Last June, Adam appeared on my front porch with an invitation that I unenthusiastically accepted. And I’m glad I did.