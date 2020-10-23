Inaugural Red Ribbon Gala planned for Nov. 8

HICKORY — The AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance has announced its inaugural Red Ribbon Gala.
For those who enjoy ALFA’s annual Winter Gala and Uncorked wine tasting and silent auction, this year’s event has a socially distanced twist. ALFA is continuing its 20-plus-year tradition of kicking off the holiday season with its first-ever Red Ribbon Gala on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $100 and include a take-out dinner for two from Café Rule, which will include a main course (chicken or vegetarian option), salad, side and dessert. Also included with tickets is a bottle of Jones von Drehle Vineyards wine.
Guests also will be treated to a live streaming event hosted by DeVida, including the presentation of the 2020 Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award, chatting up participants as they go through the "gourmet drive-thru," and a few surprises.
Money raised will be used to support ALFA’s vision of eliminating stigma and barriers to care to create a future free of HIV.
“Every year, ALFA friends and family look forward to celebrating the holiday season together at ALFA's Winter Gala. ALFA decided to keep this long standing tradition, but reinvent it for 2020. We hope that our guests will enjoy the opportunity to connect in a safe, socially distanced way,” said Chris Kliesch, CEO of ALFA.
Tickets are available at alfainfo.org/redribbongala. Purchases should be made by Nov 1. The live stream event is available to all at no charge by tuning into the ALFA Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.