Inaugural Red Ribbon Gala planned for Nov. 8

HICKORY — The AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance has announced its inaugural Red Ribbon Gala.

For those who enjoy ALFA’s annual Winter Gala and Uncorked wine tasting and silent auction, this year’s event has a socially distanced twist. ALFA is continuing its 20-plus-year tradition of kicking off the holiday season with its first-ever Red Ribbon Gala on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and include a take-out dinner for two from Café Rule, which will include a main course (chicken or vegetarian option), salad, side and dessert. Also included with tickets is a bottle of Jones von Drehle Vineyards wine.

Guests also will be treated to a live streaming event hosted by DeVida, including the presentation of the 2020 Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award, chatting up participants as they go through the "gourmet drive-thru," and a few surprises.

Money raised will be used to support ALFA’s vision of eliminating stigma and barriers to care to create a future free of HIV.