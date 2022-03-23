Increased wages not on pace with inflation

While most people already can feel it in their wallets, inflation has increased more than wages for workers in the Unifour region.

The good news is that wages have gone up in the region.

Taylor Dellinger, data analyst for Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said from December 2020 to December 2021, the average weekly wage increased 5.1%, which is the same percentage wages across the nation increased. The average annual Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw wages grow from $38,116 in 2016 to $44,148 in 2020, according to information from council.

Manufacturing saw the biggest weekly wage growth at 19.3% increase, based on third quarter 2020 to third quarter 2021 data, Dellinger said. That increase is likely due to wages increasing but also those employees working overtime, he said.

Construction came in second for weekly wage increases at 14.8%, and the accommodation sector and food service sector weekly wages increased 14%, Dellinger said, which is likely due to more hours worked along with a higher wage.

Some companies have had to increase wages to attract workers since the start of the pandemic. Signs at businesses, restaurants and retail shops across Burke County and the region have advertised their pay, with many offering sign-on bonuses.

Part of the lack of workers is that baby boomers are retiring. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some lost their jobs and others decided it was time to retire and some have no plans to return to the labor force, Dellinger said.

Child care and transportation also are factors in the labor shortage. Some workers have left the labor force to take care of their child or children and are waiting for them to get older before returning to the workforce, Dellinger said.

In addition, there aren’t as many teens and high school graduates entering the workforce, he said.

But while wages have increased, the bad news is inflation has increased more.

Inflation has been at 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022, Dellinger said.

“That means that the buying power of workers isn’t as much as it was a year ago, because inflation is more than the increases,” Dellinger said.

And with gasoline prices hovering around $4, that could cause some workers to rethink their commutes to their job.

Around 50% of workers in Burke County travel to another county for their job. The majority of them — 17.4% (6,155 workers) — travel to Catawba County, which is the third largest group in the region, Dellinger said.

That relationship has gone on for years and years, he said.

Around 6.4% (2,279 workers), live in Burke and commute to Caldwell County for work. But around the same number of workers in Caldwell County commute to Burke for their job, Dellinger said.

Mecklenburg County sees the third-highest number of commuters at 5.5% (1,946 workers) who live in Burke. Some of those could be partially telecommuting.

McDowell County also sees 4.4% (1,577 workers) of Burke County residents coming to work there, Dellinger said.

And 2.3% (817 workers) drive to Buncombe County for their job, he said.

When COVID-19 cases hit the area and started climbing, a lot of employees who could wound up working from home. It’s unclear whether those workers have gone back to the office or have continued to work remotely.

Most of the data the council recently released is based on pre-pandemic data, Dellinger said.

Working remotely may be more attractive since gas prices have increased to the $4 range.

Dellinger said if gasoline stays in the $4 range, there are two possibilities: Workers who are commuting 30 to 45 miles may telework more or look for a job closer to home.