Independence Day celebration features music, fireworks

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of the Southside Station beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Myra’s will host its car show with more than 100 antique and classic cars lining Main Street as Main Street closes at 5:15 p.m., and there will be fireworks, rides and concessions.
“This is one of our favorite events and it continues to grow and grow,” said Morrissa Angi, the town of Valdese’s community affairs director. “Each year Valdese celebrates Independence Day in conjunction with our Family Friday Nights summer concert series, and the event is the perfect venue for family and friends to come together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
The celebration will kick off with a welcome from Mayor Chip Black at 6:45 p.m., followed by a presentation of colors by the Valdese American Legion. The national anthem will be performed by Kaylyn Hall. Amusement rides will be open to the public in the town parking lot next to the former Wells Fargo from 5-10 p.m. and ride tickets will be available for purchase onsite.
The local community theatre, Old Colony Players, will be selling concessions and beer on Main Street as well as hosting a 50/50 raffle. The raffle drawing will be held at the main stage at the corner of Rodoret and Main streets at 8:40 p.m. and those entered must be present to win.
Proceeds from their sales go toward the historic outdoor drama, “From This Day Forward,” which opens on July 16 and runs on Fridays and Saturdays until Aug. 14 at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at oldcolonyplayers.com.
Valdese restaurants also will be offering specials for the evening for those who make their dinner plans in downtown.
This year’s celebration will feature a special performance by Southside Station. A five-piece band showcasing five lead vocalists and musicians playing acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, harmonica and drums. Their unique song list consists of legendary dance hits, rock, country, yacht rock and singer-songwriter hits. Southside Station shares the talents of veteran musicians who have played with Charlie Daniels, ZZ Top, Styx, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett, Sara Evans, Sheryl Crow and many more. Known for its energetic stage presence and their diversity of their song lists, Southside Station will bring the entertainment to the Valdese Independence Day celebration.
After a brief intermission and raffle drawing, the fun for the night will continue with Valdese’s famous fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m., depending on weather conditions. Regarded as one of the most impressive fireworks display in the area, the town of Valdese sponsors this Independence Day celebration with fireworks that burst at a lower altitude, which allows for a more brilliant presentation and fireworks that contain a variety of swirls and explosions. The evening will conclude with a final hour of music by Southside Station.
“We are very excited to welcome the community to downtown as we celebrate this special holiday (after) 2020 was such a quiet summer for Valdese, and we cannot wait to see our streets crowded with music fans once again,” Angi said.
The Independence Day Celebration is presented by the town of Valdese and the Family Friday Nights summer concert series is sponsored by presenting sponsor Farris Insurance Agency, Settlemyre Nursery and Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant. For more information about the town of Valdese and upcoming events, go to visitvaldese.com or call 888-VALDESE.