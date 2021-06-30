Independence Day celebration features music, fireworks

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of the Southside Station beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Myra’s will host its car show with more than 100 antique and classic cars lining Main Street as Main Street closes at 5:15 p.m., and there will be fireworks, rides and concessions.

“This is one of our favorite events and it continues to grow and grow,” said Morrissa Angi, the town of Valdese’s community affairs director. “Each year Valdese celebrates Independence Day in conjunction with our Family Friday Nights summer concert series, and the event is the perfect venue for family and friends to come together to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

The celebration will kick off with a welcome from Mayor Chip Black at 6:45 p.m., followed by a presentation of colors by the Valdese American Legion. The national anthem will be performed by Kaylyn Hall. Amusement rides will be open to the public in the town parking lot next to the former Wells Fargo from 5-10 p.m. and ride tickets will be available for purchase onsite.