Infectious disease specialist talks COVID-19 vaccine, variants

Vaccine misinformation is abundant in the age of social media, so The News Herald sat down last week with a local infectious disease expert to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 variants that are popping up around the world.
Dr. Rahul Sampath, an infectious disease specialist at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, is an American Board of Internal Medicine certified doctor who completed an infectious disease fellowship at the Mayo Clinic.
“There are two ways in which our bodies can be smart about fighting infections,” Sampath said. “One is they get infected by the virus or the bacteria and then they understand what the virus is about and create antibodies. The next time they get attacked by the same virus, they sort of remember what the virus looked like the first time around.”
But there’s a problem with that method.
“But the problem with that process is the first time the virus infects you, it might be deadly,” Sampath said. “If there’s a way to avoid that while creating immunity, the next step would be to obtain the vaccination.”
Vaccines offer a safer way to protect against the virus than just getting sick and creating a natural defense.
“A vaccination is basically a way to artificially simulate what an infection would,” Sampath said. “It’s basically to artificially tell your body to create antibodies, or create a defense, against the virus without actually getting the infection.”
They have been a successful way to eradicate deadly diseases for years.
“There have been many kinds of vaccines developed historically, and we’ve had a lot of success with various diseases like polio, and diseases like mumps, and diseases like measles, that were very predominant very many years ago that you rarely ever hear about these days,” he said. “These are successes of vaccines.”
There are also several different types of vaccines, Sampath said.
Vaccines like those for the flu see the virus inactivated and injected into a person.
“The influenza is either passed through multiple strains and made into a very weak virus that really doesn’t cause much damage, but it looks just like an influenza virus, so our body learns how to defeat it really well,” Sampath said.
But those vaccines take a while to develop because the virus has to be grown, and they offer greater risk of infection for those who are immunocompromised, he said.
Other vaccines, like the tetanus shot, are protein vaccines. Sampath said those vaccines take an inactivated subunit or protein of the virus and inject it into people so that the body will recognize the live virus or bacteria and fight against it.
But the COVID-19 vaccines that have been available in Burke County are using a new-to-market method where mRNA, or messenger RNA, is injected into a person and the body uses that to build a defense to the virus, Sampath said.
“The mRNA, you can think of it as just information, and it’s information we code from a protein that’s on the real virus,” he said. “But it doesn’t have the protein itself, it just has the code for the protein. So when you inject mRNA into a muscle cell or into the arm, it’s coated by nanoparticles that are lipid nanoparticles, and that allows it to get into the cell. Once it’s in that cell, it doesn’t enter the mucus, so there’s no risk of it integrating with our DNA, it enters the cytoplasm and our ribosomes, which are the protein manufacturing systems of our cells, take up this information as a blueprint and starts making the S protein, which is the viral protein that’s seen on the surface of the actual virus.
“And once it makes these viral proteins, these proteins go on the surface and then that cell will tell the nearby immune cells ‘hey, hey, this is what the S protein looks like, so why don’t you learn how to fight this S protein, and then when the real COVID-19 comes, you’ll know how to deal with the real COVID-19.’”
Since there’s no virus in the vaccine, there’s no risk of patients getting COVID-19 from it.
“I think it’s a fairly revolutionary way to do the vaccines, and I think now that we’ve made this step forward, there’s really no going back,” Sampath said. “The efficacy data is great.”
Side effects are more pronounced with this vaccine, he said, with about 20-25% of patients having grade three reactions. That means patients might experience low-grade chills, severe pain near the injection site or feeling ill for about a day.
He said most reactions go away within one to two days.
“Personally, I was fine within 36 hours of getting my second dose and I didn’t even feel much after my first dose,” Sampath said.
He is recommending everyone who can to get the vaccine, with only a few exceptions for those who have had an anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine, an immediate reaction to the vaccine or those who are allergic to polyethylene glycol.
Some others may want to sit down with their doctor or an allergist or immunologist to discuss whether they should get the vaccine, like those who have had anaphylactic reactions, rashes or other life-threatening reactions to other vaccines.
Pregnant or lactating women may also want to consult with their doctor and make the decision to get vaccinated with their guidance.
“There is no data to say that it is harmful, but no data is also a bad thing because we’ve not studied enough of pregnant women and lactating women who have gotten this vaccine,” Sampath said. “So it would be an individualized decision for the patient to discuss whether or not they are at risk with the virus for complications related to COVID-19 versus the unknown risks of the vaccine during their pregnancy.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization this week had conflicting advice for pregnant women, with the CDC offering similar advice to Sampath while the WHO said women should not receive the vaccine, according to an article from The New York Times published Thursday.
But the WHO reversed its stance Friday, saying that it didn’t “have any specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of the vaccination for pregnant women,” the Times reported Friday.
Others have expressed concerns that the long term effects of the vaccine may not be known, or that it wasn’t tested enough.
Sampath said that, while the trial process was accelerated, it didn’t look that different from traditional vaccine research.
“The number of patients are less, but not significantly so,” he said. “Most side effects, in all the vaccine studies done before, most major side effects have occurred in the two-month window and we’ve already crossed that two-month window and we’ve not seen any major side effects, or at least we’ve seen the major side effects in less than 1% in both studies.”
Plus, vaccine data still is being collected as it is distributed to the public, he said.
“What the data we are getting right now through the VERS, or the vaccine side effect reporting systems, and the VSAFE app that’s come out through the CDC, that information is vital for us to continue getting this data to see if we’ve missed something, which is highly unlikely at this point,” he said.
Some of the data that still is being collected is that with COVID-19 variants.
The three main variants scientists are monitoring now have stemmed from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. North Carolina saw its first case of the UK variant reported Jan. 23, and South Carolina reported the country’s first case of the South African variant Thursday.
“I think, as far as mutations are concerned, we are seeing about, I believe, over 75 cases of the new UK strain in different parts of the country, and we’re seeing them essentially in states that have sequencing availability,” Sampath said. “So if you have a state that has a lab that’s doing sequencing of the virus, that state is reporting these strains.”
These strains are popping up while the nation pushes to get the citizens vaccinated for the virus.
“The question is: does the vaccine still protect against these variants?” Sampath said. “As far as the UK variant is concerned, it appears that the [vaccine] will still be effective against the UK variant, but to what extent remains to be seen.”
Viruses developing mutations isn’t a new phenomenon.
“It’s not new that viruses develop immunity and develop mutations and develop changes in their structure,” Sampath said. “We know that for sure because we’ve experienced it first hand with the flu … the flu virus keeps changing every year and that’s why you need a new vaccine every year to immunize the population.”
While it still is too early to tell if COVID-19 will be a seasonal issue like the flu, Sampath did say the outlook for the virus’ mutations isn’t as bleak as the flu’s mutations.
“The good thing about the COVID-19 virus is it’s not as efficient as the flu … in creating these mutations,” he said. “We knew we would see the mutations, we just didn’t know quickly and when and where they would show up.”
There are several ways that viruses can develop mutations.
One of those ways is from those who have suboptimal protection against the virus, Sampath said.
For instance, if someone were to get just the first dose of the Phizer or Moderna vaccine, they aren’t getting the full protection that both doses offer. That opens the door for the virus to learn ways to evade the vaccine.
With the first dose of the vaccine, Sampath said, the body learns to create antibodies for the virus and builds a base-level immunity.
“The Moderna vaccine and the Phizer vaccine do have data on whether or not people are protected after the first dose, just before the second dose,” he said. “I believe for the Phizer vaccine the number is about 50-60% and for the Moderna vaccine the number was higher than 90%.”
But the second dose of the vaccine helps fine-tune the body’s response to COVID-19 to be more effective at neutralizing the virus.
That being said, there still is a chance that someone who has been vaccinated could get the virus and be asymptomatic, so the same safety precautions should be taken even after being vaccinated.
“The virus may be at such low levels in your nasal pharynx that you may not feel the symptoms, but you may be able to spread that virus to other people,” he said. “So it’s still important to wear the masks, socially distance, wash your hands, and avoid two situations, one is areas which don’t have good ventilation, and crowds.”
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150.
