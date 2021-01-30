Infectious disease specialist talks COVID-19 vaccine, variants

“The mRNA, you can think of it as just information, and it’s information we code from a protein that’s on the real virus,” he said. “But it doesn’t have the protein itself, it just has the code for the protein. So when you inject mRNA into a muscle cell or into the arm, it’s coated by nanoparticles that are lipid nanoparticles, and that allows it to get into the cell. Once it’s in that cell, it doesn’t enter the mucus, so there’s no risk of it integrating with our DNA, it enters the cytoplasm and our ribosomes, which are the protein manufacturing systems of our cells, take up this information as a blueprint and starts making the S protein, which is the viral protein that’s seen on the surface of the actual virus.