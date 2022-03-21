Initiative to increase number of rail-served sites

“Funding from many programs, like the Rail Industrial Access Program and NCRR Invests, require a company to be actively interested in expanding or opening a facility in North Carolina,” Machelle Baker Sanders, North Carolina commerce secretary, said. “The Build Ready Sites program uniquely prepares rail-served sites to be more attractive to companies looking to locate or expand in our state.”

The N.C. Railroad Co. has a demonstrated history of increasing the state’s competitive advantage through investments in the freight rail infrastructure needs of companies considering location or expansion in North Carolina.

Build Ready Sites is the beginning of an ongoing initiative to partner with communities and railroads across the state to combine resources and leverage funds for site readiness. Through this program, the railroad acts as a catalyst to increase the number of rail-served sites that are ready for use by a manufacturer or similar employer, boosting the opportunity for community and job growth through rail.