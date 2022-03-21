Initiative to increase number of rail-served sites

RALEIGH – The N.C. Railroad Co. awarded about $2.92 million to rail-served sites in Burke and five other counties through its new "Build Ready Sites" initiative.
The locations will make improvements to available rail-served sites with the funds awarded to prepare for future industrial development with the goal of spurring growth in their local communities.
In Burke County, money was awarded for work at the Butler Hill Site in Drexel.
The other locations are:
- Alexander County: EDC Site in Taylorsville.
- Johnston County: Eastfield Business Park in Selma.
- Montgomery County: Candor Property in Candor.
- Moore County: Iron Horse Industrial Park in Aberdeen.
- Pitt County: Ayden Rail Site in Ayden.
“Each of these recipients underwent a rigorous application and site-review process overseen by Global Location Strategies, a consultant based in Greenville, South Carolina,” Carl Warren, the railroad's president and CEO, said. “We’re honored to launch an innovative program that not only fosters growth in our local communities, but also creates opportunities for meaningful partnerships that expand our state’s competitive advantage.”
He said North Carolina needs build- or construction-ready rail sites, but there are few existing resources for development without significant interest from a client in a specific tract.
“Funding from many programs, like the Rail Industrial Access Program and NCRR Invests, require a company to be actively interested in expanding or opening a facility in North Carolina,” Machelle Baker Sanders, North Carolina commerce secretary, said. “The Build Ready Sites program uniquely prepares rail-served sites to be more attractive to companies looking to locate or expand in our state.”
The N.C. Railroad Co. has a demonstrated history of increasing the state’s competitive advantage through investments in the freight rail infrastructure needs of companies considering location or expansion in North Carolina.
Build Ready Sites is the beginning of an ongoing initiative to partner with communities and railroads across the state to combine resources and leverage funds for site readiness. Through this program, the railroad acts as a catalyst to increase the number of rail-served sites that are ready for use by a manufacturer or similar employer, boosting the opportunity for community and job growth through rail.
“Companies are on tight construction timelines and cannot afford unnecessary risk,” Emily Cox, the railroad’s economic development and strategic projects manager, said. “Our goal is for communities to use these funds to remove development barriers and improve time-to-construction predictability around rail sites that can be developed in 18 months or less.”
Build Ready Sites funds can be used for land preparation (clearing and grading), critical water and sewer extension and speculative buildings (within specific ownership or lease scenarios beneficial to a community).
“It is impossible to overstate the economic significance of the funding we are going to receive through the Build Ready Sites program,” David Icenhour, executive director of the Alexander County Economic Development Corp., said. “NCRR is a great partner to have in developing and promoting interest in our planned rail site in the Alexander Industrial Park. We’re extremely appreciative of the grant award from the North Carolina Railroad Co. and look forward to seeing this project result in new jobs and investment for Alexander County.”
The railroad will begin accepting Build Ready Sites applications this summer for 2022. Selection criteria prioritize proposals from rural and economically distressed communities as well as those sites with demonstrated community backing and support from infrastructure partners, such as railroads and other key utility providers. The extent to which the company’s funding can make a significant impact in accomplishing overall site-improvement goals is also a key consideration.
For information on Build Ready Sites application criteria and deadlines, visit ncrr.com/investing-in-nc/economic-development.