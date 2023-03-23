Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience will perform at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. Through requests and memories, Yesterday and Today tells the audience’s story using the Beatles’ catalogue. The band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to the audience. The set list is created as the show happens, based upon the songs chosen by the audience and the reasons that you chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive and proves that the Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.

“The McGuigan brothers have created a very special show and we are so excited to bring them to CoMMA. Allowing the audience to participate and tell their stories throughout the evening makes for a one-of-a-kind event,” CoMMA Events Manager Amber Austin said. “We can’t wait to find out which songs are chosen and the reasons behind them.”

Billy and Matthew McGuigan, originally from Largo, Florida, were just 21 and 15 years old in 1996 when their father, William McGuigan, died after a difficult but courageous battle with Leukemia. Bill owned every Beatles album there was, even the obscure ones. However, as a family, the McGuigans were quite poor. So, rather than going out to entertain the young ones, Bill stayed home with them and shared his love of the Beatles catalogue with his boys. Little did any of them know, it would turn out to be one of the greatest gifts a father could pass on to his children.

Now, the McGuigans have united their musical talents and passion for performing to create the ultimate living tribute to the greatest man they have ever known. What the McGuigan boys have overwhelmingly found, since debuting the show in 2007, is that not only do people have a story to tell, but they are absolutely ready and willing to tell that story when being able to tie it to their favorite Beatles song. On some level, it goes beyond sheer entertainment, and perhaps becomes a hint of music therapy.

Tickets for the performance are $30-$35 for adults and $25 for students (plus sales tax). For additional information or to purchase tickets, call the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.