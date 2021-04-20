Interested five will be interviewed for vacant seat

The five people interested in filling the Burke County Board of Education’s vacant seat will be subjected to an interview process Monday.
The board decided by consensus at Monday’s work session that it will interview the five people who submitted letters of interest in occupying the seat, and that will happen at 4:30 p.m. Monday ahead of the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. If any of the five — Maurice Beam, Kimberly Gragg, Aaron Johnson, Susan Jones and Jane Sohovich — are unable to attend in person, the interview will be conducted via Zoom.
The board expects to follow that up by voting on who should fill the seat at the regular meeting.
“I favor interviewing,” said board member Sam Wilkinson during the meeting. “I’ve been through this process. It’s how I got on the board in the first place. I think the interview is a good thing; it gives us a chance to see more than a simple one-page letter.
“I’d like to hear what some of these people have in mind about the job and about the school system. I think that would be very helpful; that’s my opinion.”
Responding to a question from board member Don Hemstreet, board attorney Chris Campbell said there isn’t really a standard procedure for the interview process and his Campbell Shatley firm does not recommend trying to create one.
“It’s subjective in that you’re picking a person who you think will work best with you,” Campbell said. “That doesn’t really lend itself to a rubric. So, we have not developed one.”
YMCA day care
The school board received more information about the possibility of privatizing its day care system through a presentation by Nat Auten, president and CEO of YMCA of Catawba Valley.
The item of discussion has come up twice recently because a bipartisan General Assembly initiative to extend the state’s $15 per hour minimum wage to all public school employees has cast doubt on the future financial viability of Burke County Public Schools’ in-house day care operations.
Auten told the board about the YMCA and the programs it offers, with 22% of its served population falling in the 6-11 age range, 16% in the 12-17 range and 9% in the 1-5 range. The organization already has an after-school care model in place focusing on the social/emotional, cognitive and physical needs of students in each group, including preschool.
Auten said YMCA would work with principals, a school liaison and teachers to prioritize enrollment in the program for students dealing with one or more of absences, tardiness, behavioral referrals and non-proficient state standardized reading and math testing scores.
Its school-based staff would include one full-time site director, one school liaison (a certified teacher from the partner school) working 5-10 hours per week, group leaders working 17 hours per week, tutors for small group services working two hours for every 16 program participants and volunteers from the community working as available.
As the minimum wage legislation has not yet passed, the school board is not yet ready to move forward with day care privatization, but Auten advised the board that the more notice it could give to the YMCA or any other provider it selects, the better off the program will be to start.
The current BCPS day care model is able to continue through at least this summer.
College trustee
The school board is accepting applications for a position on the Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Tea Yang, the trustees’ secretary, holds the seat that expires this year. Yang is one of four school board appointees along with Ronnie Thompson (term expires 2022), Scott Mulwee (2023) and Bruce Hawkins (2024).
Altogether, the trustee board has 12 members, with four more appointed by the Burke County Board of Commissioners and four others appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The terms of Dan Dehart (governor) and Lamar Smitherman (commissioners) also expire this year.
Those who wish to apply for the school board-appointed position can pick up an application from the system's central office at 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton or online at burke.k12.nc.us.
Completed applications, along with a resume, should be returned to Linda Huffman, Burke County Public Schools, P.O. Drawer 989, Morganton, NC 28680, by the deadline.
The appointment is a four-year term starting July 1.
Virus update
Miranda Michaels, the school system’s director of school nursing, provided updated COVID-19 school numbers to the board for the past few weeks.
For the week of March 29 to April 4, when the system still was in a hybrid Plan A/Plan B model, there were 39 students and staff quarantined (eight from a school exposure), 41 students and staff isolated due to symptoms and five students and staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.
For April 5-11, the week of spring break, seven students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
And for April 12-18, the first week of full-time Plan A in-person learning, 75 students and staff quarantined (45 from a school exposure) and 149 students and staff isolated due to symptoms.
Michaels advised the board that the increase in that final week’s numbers could be due to recently added symptoms, including sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea and severe headache.
Swan sworn in
Mike Swan was elevated from assistant superintendent to interim superintendent, filling the role recently vacated by Larry Putnam. Swan took the oath of office administered by Mabel Lowman, the county’s clerk of Superior Court. Swan’s wife, Sara, and his daughter, Hadley, joined him.
“It’s a very exciting night,” Swan told the board. “I’m honored to be named the interim superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. I will do everything in my ability to make Burke County Public Schools successful.”