Interested five will be interviewed for vacant seat

The five people interested in filling the Burke County Board of Education’s vacant seat will be subjected to an interview process Monday.

The board decided by consensus at Monday’s work session that it will interview the five people who submitted letters of interest in occupying the seat, and that will happen at 4:30 p.m. Monday ahead of the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. If any of the five — Maurice Beam, Kimberly Gragg, Aaron Johnson, Susan Jones and Jane Sohovich — are unable to attend in person, the interview will be conducted via Zoom.

The board expects to follow that up by voting on who should fill the seat at the regular meeting.

“I favor interviewing,” said board member Sam Wilkinson during the meeting. “I’ve been through this process. It’s how I got on the board in the first place. I think the interview is a good thing; it gives us a chance to see more than a simple one-page letter.

“I’d like to hear what some of these people have in mind about the job and about the school system. I think that would be very helpful; that’s my opinion.”