 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intersection of College and Concord temporarily converted to four-way stop
0 comments
alert top story

Intersection of College and Concord temporarily converted to four-way stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
college and concord.jpg

Stop signs have been put in at the intersection of College and Concord streets in Morganton after the traffic light stopped working.

 City of Morganton

The intersection at South College Street and West Concord Street has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop after the traffic light at the intersection stopped working.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists should approach the intersection with caution, and come to a complete stop before driving through the intersection.

The city is currently looking into making repairs to the traffic light, as parts needed to make repairs are not currently available. The intersection will remain a four-way stop until further notice.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan city transforms agricultural land into works of art

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virus cases increase in Burke
Local News

Virus cases increase in Burke

  • Updated

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be on the uptick, and while some hospital systems have made the decision to require employees be vacci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert