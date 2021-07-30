Intersection of College and Concord temporarily converted to four-way stop

The intersection at South College Street and West Concord Street has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop after the traffic light at the intersection stopped working.

Motorists should approach the intersection with caution, and come to a complete stop before driving through the intersection.

The city is currently looking into making repairs to the traffic light, as parts needed to make repairs are not currently available. The intersection will remain a four-way stop until further notice.