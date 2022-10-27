Investigation ongoing after man found stabbed

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was found with a stab wound late Wednesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a stabbing at 7790 George Hildebran School Road, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

At the scene, deputies found Michael Winstead sitting in a vehicle with a stab wound to the abdomen, the release said.

Burke County EMS transported Winstead to a local hospital, but he later was airlifted to a larger medical trauma center, the release said.

Detectives with BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses, the release said. The case remains under investigation, and it will be handed to the district attorney’s office to decide whether charges should be issued.

More information will be published as it becomes available.