 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Investigation ongoing after man found stabbed

  • Updated
  • 0
red blue lights police car at night

Evgen_Prozhyrko/stock photo

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was found with a stab wound late Wednesday evening.

Deputies were dispatched around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a stabbing at 7790 George Hildebran School Road, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

At the scene, deputies found Michael Winstead sitting in a vehicle with a stab wound to the abdomen, the release said.

Burke County EMS transported Winstead to a local hospital, but he later was airlifted to a larger medical trauma center, the release said.

Detectives with BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses, the release said. The case remains under investigation, and it will be handed to the district attorney’s office to decide whether charges should be issued.

People are also reading…

More information will be published as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thrift store staying put for now

Thrift store staying put for now

After a rent increase last month threatened to close Amorem’s thrift store, the hospice agency recently announced that the store will remain at its current location for another year:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert