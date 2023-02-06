It looks as if Morganton will get a new place to chow down on some food and enjoy a pint or two by the end of the year.

Jim Toner plans to open Toners Irish Pub at 306 S. Green St. in Morganton. He’s aiming for an opening around October or November, if not sooner.

Demolition inside the building already has been done and there is a crew ready to go with renovating the inside, Toner said. He said plans for it have been submitted and he’s just waiting on zoning and permitting from the city to be completed.

“I've got a pretty good crew lined up to do the work. And they're just standing by waiting for me to get the permitting done,” Toner said. “Yeah, it's gonna be a pretty cool place.”

Toner said he wants to model his pub on one in Dublin, Ireland, oddly enough named James Toners Pub, which has been in operation since 1734.

“So we're modeling that pub as much as we possibly can,” Toner said. “We want to get that same kind of vibe that they have there.”

The Dublin pub can be found online at www.tonerspub.ie/ or on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3YiDVhy.

Toner said with demolition of the inside, the original hardwood floors have been exposed and some sections of walls have been taken down to the brick.

In addition to the inside, the outside also will get a remake to look more like a traditional pub with blood-red paint, signage, lanterns and lamps, Toner said.

The main floor (street level) will be 1,800 square feet and that’s where the seating for the pub and restaurant will be located. He said the inside of the main pub area will be about the size of Brown Mountain Bottleworks.

Below street level there’s a small garage area — about 600 square feet — that will get converted into a prep-style kitchen, Toner said. And that will be where the food will be prepped and it will be brought upstairs through a dumbwaiter-type system to be cooked, he said.

“That's our goal,” Toner said. “We want to serve really good food.”

He said they want to serve upscale traditional Irish dishes such as fish and chips, shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs and corned beef and cabbage as well as some good hamburgers and a good steak.

“I'm excited about it,” Toner said. “The whole thing for us, my wife and myself, is the food. We want the food just to be top notch and of course good beer to go along with it.”

The pub will serve traditional Irish beers, including Guinness, as well as some beers from local breweries, along with Irish whiskies and American bourbons, he said.

The main area of the pub will seat about 20 with a long Irish-style bar that will offer another 20 seats, Toner said.

Toner said he also plans for seating outside on the sidewalk similar to what Brown Mountain Bottleworks and other eateries have in town.

In addition, it will have an outdoor deck on the backside of the building where additional seating will be, he said. There's also a fenced-in gated area where they can hold special events, cornhole tournaments and bands.

Toner will be going back to Dublin in May to look for an old-style bar, some antiques and decorations to put in the pub. He also would like to have an Irish bartender for the pub.

Toner said he’s not interested in having a large place.

“Just a good place to gather and talk and have a few beers after work and you can bring your family and wife,” Toner said. “I just want that kind of style. Just something low key and fun to go to.”