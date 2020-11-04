Is coronavirus a food safety issue?

What happens in your body if you ingest coronavirus through food? Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. It may be possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface or object and then touching their mouth, eyes or nose, but this is not thought to be the major way the virus is transmitted. Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of the virus directly by eating food that might inadvertently contain the virus. In commercial food production, processing and preparation, there are many best practices routinely followed to comply with federal, state and local regulations. These are all designed to prevent foods from becoming contaminated with microbes from the environment, including viruses.