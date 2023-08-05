“This country is headed for hell in a handbasket,” two people told me recently on quite different occasions.

Interesting. I’d never thought those two would agree about anything. Each stood firmly on quite opposite sides of the political divide I keep reading about. Of course, what they were agreeing about wasn’t exactly a cause for celebration. The whole country? To hell?

I didn’t believe they meant it. Why, that cliché has such a jaunty rhythm and lively alliteration that who could despair on hearing it?

I’ve often pictured an enormous woman wearing an old-fashioned, white apron and swinging one of those somewhat flimsy woven baskets with a handle, the kind I buy peaches in. The woman is smiling as she walks along at quite a clip, either unaware of her destination or perhaps heartlessly planning to dump her cargo into the abyss and head back to wherever she came from.

When I googled the expression, I discovered bleaker imaginations than mine. Some associated it with the gold rush in the 19th century “when men were lowered by hand in baskets down mining shafts to set explosives which could have deadly consequences.” Others thought it referred to the baskets that collected severed heads after a French day at the guillotine. Both were wrong, Google decided. The words have been around since before gold rush or the guillotine.

Whatever its beginnings, the expression reminded me of another I’d heard from at least one old person. Today’s youth are going to the dogs.

That didn’t sound so awful. My children love dogs. When they were young, they frequently did want to go out to the dogs or even better, to bring those dogs into the house.

But Google says: “The saying ... seems to have started in the sixteenth century from the idea that useless or spoiled things, like food, should be thrown to the dogs rather than be eaten by people.” Or, Google continued, the expression might come from the idea that “evil people were banned to the dumps, where fierce wild dogs howled.”

Earlier this spring my husband and I were sitting outside at Buck’s Pizza when a group of four young people took a table near ours. Two were women, who looked barely out of their teens, a brunette and a blonde, pretty and neatly dressed. The men appeared somewhat older, but certainly not old. One man was on a walker, the other in a wheelchair.

The women helped seat them at the table, handed them napkins and drinks, sat down and talked to them as all waited for their order. I tried not to listen, but couldn’t help but overhear the rough voices and inarticulate noises by the men and the soft voices of the women, encouraging and responding and sometimes directing. Everyone smiled or laughed. No one googled on a phone.

I suspected that the men were residents of a group home and the women on the clock taking care of them. All I knew for certain was that the men were amazingly pliant and responsive and that the women went above and beyond what paid employees are required to do.

All needed patience. The women to care for; the men to live daily in a world, where their bodies and minds didn’t work well and where they were always been told — however nicely — what to do.

I suspected that all knew times of irritation, impatience or despair over a seemingly impossible job, often without hope for improvement. Yet each was doing the best possible to enjoy eating a meal together.

Was this the world headed to hell in a handbasket? Or a world where young people were sent to mad and raving dogs?

You’ll never convince me.

I don’t know what political party — if any — the women or men belonged to.

Yet I think of them when I read bumper stickers that chill me to the bone or when I hear of terrible evil.

I also try to remember the many people on both sides of the political divide who fight impossible battles against drug addiction, homelessness, violence, poverty, and mental illness. And people fighting their own greed and selfishness. In The News Herald, I read about a couple starting up The Master’s Table to offer a home-cooked meal to the homeless on the only day of the week when the Soup Kitchen is closed. I personally know a former nurse with only a rudimentary knowledge of Spanish who spent this summer teaching English to newly arrived Latino teenagers in a somewhat chaotic program. I know of local ministers who welcome the unsheltered into their churches; and a couple in their 80s determined to get their church more involved in community. This past week I met a homeless woman in tears, who, nonetheless, shared what little she had with me.

What about the people who said that this country was going to hell in a handbasket! Neither of them believed it. Both work at local charities, enjoy meals together.

I don’t mean to make light of hellish thoughts or deeds — my own or anyone else’s. People now and in the past have committed unbelievable horrors. I just question consigning everyone in our country to hell when so many people try to be good Samaritans. I also question anyone’s ability to decide the destination and final judgment of others.

But even if that basket is on its way to hell, I’m glad I picture it full of peaches. The way that woman is swinging her basket, those peaches in it are slamming against each other, bruising each other, rotting quickly, and surely falling out.

Who knows? Such seeds might land in good soil. They may sprout and bear fruit.