‘It’s God’s work:’ Coach, teammates band together after fire destroys player’s home

“We’re all in for each other, and we’d do anything for each other,” Fraley said. “We’re like brothers.”

He said the team is just doing what they’re taught to do.

“It’s what our coaches and our parents instill into us every day, help others,” Fraley said. “It’s God’s work, it’s God’s work.

Johnson told reporters he was extremely thankful for everything that the team was doing for him and his family.

“My teammates have helped me out so much,” Johnson said. “They’re trying to do all they can to help me. They’re like brothers to me and I love them all.”

This isn’t the first time the East Burke team has stepped up to the plate, or perhaps onto the field, when it comes to helping players in need.

In April, the team held a clothing drive when a player at Fred T. Foard High School had his house catch fire.

“I tell ya’, it embodies the family you’re trying to create,” Minor said. “It just makes you proud as a coach just to watch the kids want to help just as much as the adults and the coaches do, so it just makes you really proud to see them and their families step up and really sprang into action without even being asked to do it.”