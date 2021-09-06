‘It’s God’s work:’ Coach, teammates band together after fire destroys player’s home

ICARD – Dylan Johnson was home with his mom and stepdad when they started to smell smoke Thursday afternoon.
“I walked in here, and when I opened the backdoor, flames shot out on me out of the backdoor,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even know what was going on. We ran out of the house and the whole back end was on fire.”
The family was told that a bad breaker box and faulty wiring had burnt a hole through the back of the house and into his brother’s room upstairs.
“My brother’s room up top is gone,” said Johnson, a freshman at East Burke High School who plays on the team’s junior varsity football team. “Everything we own is gone.”
When Johnson’s teammates found out what happened, they immediately started looking for ways to help.
“Several of the players had said, ‘hey coach, just want to give you a heads up that Dylan Johnson’s had burnt down yesterday and overnight,’ and then I got some emails this morning as well,” said EBHS Football Coach Derrick Minor. “Just one of those times where you’re just kind of rallying everybody, alright, let’s get planning together, let’s make sure our administration knows, then we can get some information out to the community on how they can help.”
One of Johnson’s teammates, Avery Fraley, a sophomore at EBHS, said the team was really worried about the Johnsons and wanted to do anything they could to help. That’s why they got permission from Johnson’s parents to set up a GoFundMe for the family.
“We’re all in for each other, and we’d do anything for each other,” Fraley said. “We’re like brothers.”
He said the team is just doing what they’re taught to do.
“It’s what our coaches and our parents instill into us every day, help others,” Fraley said. “It’s God’s work, it’s God’s work.
Johnson told reporters he was extremely thankful for everything that the team was doing for him and his family.
“My teammates have helped me out so much,” Johnson said. “They’re trying to do all they can to help me. They’re like brothers to me and I love them all.”
This isn’t the first time the East Burke team has stepped up to the plate, or perhaps onto the field, when it comes to helping players in need.
In April, the team held a clothing drive when a player at Fred T. Foard High School had his house catch fire.
“I tell ya’, it embodies the family you’re trying to create,” Minor said. “It just makes you proud as a coach just to watch the kids want to help just as much as the adults and the coaches do, so it just makes you really proud to see them and their families step up and really sprang into action without even being asked to do it.”
Clothing donations will be accepted at the fieldhouse at EBHS Tuesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m., or at the school’s front office during school hours. Dylan wears a 2XL tall in shirts, an XL in shorts and size 11 shoes, while his brother Hunter, a senior at the school, wears a size small in shorts and a size 9 in shoes.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/ae35f1c8.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.