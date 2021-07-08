Jail hopes event will bring in new hires

The Burke County Jail is hoping to see plenty of fresh faces at a hiring event this month.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the jail will be hosting a hiring event July 15 for anyone interested in a career as a detention officer. Interest sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. that day at the Foothills Higher Education Center on South Sterling Street.
Those interested should bring their resumes to the event, but no experience as a detention officer is needed. All new hires will be trained by field training officers at the jail to learn the ropes of their new career, and within the first year of their career new hires go to detention schools to get certified, Whisenant said. Employees are paid during that schooling, which typically lasts about four weeks.
“We’re excited about having the opportunity to be one-on-one with candidates to share information about the process, the benefits, the positions that we have open and let them provide resumes and then we’ll set them up for some tours of the jail and just a chance to answer any questions,” Whisenant said.
The salary for detention officers starts out at $36,583.72, with a $600 retention bonus after one year and a $1,200 retention bonus after two years, Whisenant said.
Jail employees get 12 paid holidays, paid vacation and sick days, access to retirement plans and a 401K and 457 plans, free health and dental insurance, access to a free health clinic and incentives for education and certification.
The job isn’t for everyone, and can be physically demanding at times with a lot of walking up and down stairs and around on concrete, Whisenant said. But he said it’s certainly something to look into for people considering new career paths.
And it really is that — a career, said Capt. Greg Huntley. He’s been working in the industry for about 10 years, and currently serves as jail administrator.
“It’s a career and not a job,” Huntley said. “This business is not going to go away. You don’t have to worry about a slowing down of selling hot dogs, or seasonal for ice cream. This is 24/7, 365, and I don’t see that changing.”
The people he works with make the job the right one for him, he said.
“(My favorite part is) knowing every day that you come in, the association I have with the employees, and trying to share with them the knowledge and experience and training that I have,” Huntley said.
Whisenant said it can be rewarding. He said some of the offenders who have been through the jail have used their stay as a chance to pull themselves together, and they have come back to share their successes with jail staff.
“Obviously our No. 1 job is to run the jail professionally and with integrity, but people, sometimes, they come in and really want to change,” he said. “You can treat people like you want to be treated, and have a positive impact, and we’ve had some of those success stories where people come back … I’ve seen that in my own career, over the years, where you can actually have a positive impact and I’ve had people tell me, ‘Had I not been arrested, I would be dead or in prison for life.’”
Law enforcement as a whole, including at the county jail, is seeing difficulty recruiting and retaining employees, Whisenant said.
“That’s something that we hope that’s only going to be short-lived,” Whisenant said. “COVID, again, had a significant impact on that, but now we’re hopeful that with COVID slowing down that we will be able to have more applicants and give more opportunities for them to join, again, in a job that’s got good benefits and good opportunities for the future.”
COVID-19 presented struggles for a lot of jails and detention facilities around the state and country, but the Burke County Jail so far has stayed off the state’s list of outbreaks and clusters.
Whisenant said that’s because with fewer arrests, the jail had enough free beds to hold newly booked offenders in isolation until it was confirmed that they didn’t have COVID-19.
That’s something the jail is continuing, though Whisenant said he is anticipating arrests to pick up in the summer months, when crime rates usually rise.
“Come give us a try,” Whisenant said. “Come and let us give you a tour … I think the tour is really eye-opening. There are many people, when they take the tour, they say, ‘This is something I want to do.’ I don’t think that people realize what a difference you can make in other’s lives, and you can actually do that in the jail.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.