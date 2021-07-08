Jail hopes event will bring in new hires

The job isn’t for everyone, and can be physically demanding at times with a lot of walking up and down stairs and around on concrete, Whisenant said. But he said it’s certainly something to look into for people considering new career paths.

And it really is that — a career, said Capt. Greg Huntley. He’s been working in the industry for about 10 years, and currently serves as jail administrator.

“It’s a career and not a job,” Huntley said. “This business is not going to go away. You don’t have to worry about a slowing down of selling hot dogs, or seasonal for ice cream. This is 24/7, 365, and I don’t see that changing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The people he works with make the job the right one for him, he said.

“(My favorite part is) knowing every day that you come in, the association I have with the employees, and trying to share with them the knowledge and experience and training that I have,” Huntley said.

Whisenant said it can be rewarding. He said some of the offenders who have been through the jail have used their stay as a chance to pull themselves together, and they have come back to share their successes with jail staff.