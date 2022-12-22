Jan. 5 is deadline to pay property taxes

Burke County property owners who haven’t paid their taxes have until Jan. 5 to avoid any interests or penalties.

John Bridgers, tax administrator for Burke County, said taxes that haven’t been paid will get a 2% penalty tacked on to the total Jan. 6 through Feb. 1. After that, three-quarters of a percent in penalties will be added to the bill every month until it is paid, he said.

Property owners can pay their taxes in person at the tax office at 110 N. Green St., Morganton, online at www.burkenctax.com, or by mail, or put the payment in the drop box outside the tax office. Taxes also can be paid over the phone toll-free at 866-225-9634.

If paying at the tax office, people can use cash, credit card, check or money order.

Once taxes go delinquent, the county tax office can move to enforced collections, which can include wage garnishment, bank account attachments, debt set-off (income tax refunds) or foreclosure on the property, Bridgers said.

However, Bridgers said they will not go after the property if a property owner is not paid up by Jan. 5. The office would likely start with wage garnishment, he said.

In addition, every year in March the tax office runs a list of delinquent property taxes and the names of the owners of those properties. The cost of advertising the delinquent properties gets applied to whoever owes the taxes, Bridgers said.

January also is the time to list any changes to real estate or real property. That includes things such as adding to a house, enclosing a garage, tearing down a structure such as a house or barn, or the purchase of things such as a boat, boat motor, jet skis, campers or trailers, he said.

Businesses also need to list any personal property used in relation to the production of income, Bridgers said. And for businesses, that would be just about everything, he said.

For instance, if a tree nursery uses a golf cart or four-wheeler to haul plants, the golf cart or four-wheeler should be listed. Or a lawn care service should list lawn mowers, weed eaters or other tools used for the business, Bridgers said.

Bridgers gave several examples of other businesses and things they should list. The examples included bed and breakfasts or hotels listing items such as linens, beds, dishes, pots, pans and utensils.

Restaurants should list tablecloths, pots and pans, silverware, tables, chairs and any other items used for the business.

Even apartment complexes, Bridgers said, that provide a laundry room or appliances should list those items.

He said a lot of businesses might not realize they are supposed to list those things. The law says the tax office can go back five years to collect on personal property, Bridgers said.

January also is a time that some property owners can apply for elderly or disabled exemptions. Those filing for the elderly exemption must be over the age of 65 or are totally disabled and their yearly total income is below $33,800, Bridgers said.

Veterans who are 100% disabled from service-related injury can apply to have the tax value on their residence reduced by $45,000, he said.

Those with questions about their property taxes can call the tax office at 828-764-9430.