Jane Sohovich chosen to fill vacant seat

The Burke County Board of Education has returned to full numbers with Jane Sohovich chosen at Monday night’s regular meeting to fill its vacant seat.
Sworn in at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sohovich was elected to the board on its fourth ballot of voting, winning by a 4-2 margin over Aaron Johnson. Sohovich and Johnson were tied on the second and third ballots of voting with board vice chairman R.L. Icard serving as the tiebreaker when he changed his support to Sohovich in the fourth round of voting.
“It’s an honor to serve on the school board,” Sohovich said. “It’s an honor to have the ability to be able to continue serving children as I have over the years and to be selected to be the best board member that I can possibly be.”
Sohovich, who will fill one of two Western District seats — vacated by Edna Weller’s resignation at the end of March — for the next seven months until November’s general election, also was the leader on the first ballot, 3-2-1, with Johnson receiving a pair of votes and Maurice Beam earning one from Icard.
Sohovich received votes from chairman Buddy Armour, Don Hemstreet and Sam Wilkinson on all four ballots while Johnson was the choice of Wendi Craven and Seth Hunt Jr. in all four rounds. Icard voted for Johnson on the middle two ballots.
Along with Sohovich, Johnson and Beam, fellow candidates Kimberly Gragg and Susan Jones participated in 15-minute interviews with the board that began 90 minutes before the meeting. The quintet submitted letters of interest in filling the seat earlier in the month.
In her letter, Sohovich wrote about a long history of volunteerism in schools, starting in Indiana where her children grew up and continuing at Freedom High School after she moved to Burke County 22 years ago. In particular, Sohovich said she has focused on helping students hone their reading skills.
Sohovich said she views her tenure on the board of education as a continuation of those efforts.
“It’s just continuing on what I believe in,” she said. “I’ve always been a very strong proponent of children and education. It makes me very, very happy to be able to continue working and serving children and teachers in the schools.”
Sohovich said the interview — during which she and the other candidates sat in front of the board with a couple dozen Burke County Public Schools central office staff members in the room, as well — where she was asked questions about things like the skillset she would bring to the board, what things she would try to change about the board and social justice, was intense.
“It was a little stressful, but they were very fair, honest questions,” Sohovich said. “They were very good questions. Apparently, I did OK. I know several of the board members, but others I don’t know as well. Hopefully, that gave them an opportunity to get to know me a little better.”
Sohovich’s appointment marks the completion of the first of two major initiatives the school board has been working on this spring. The other is to fill its superintendent position, recently vacated by Larry Putnam and currently held in an interim basis by Mike Swan.
Now, Sohovich gets to have her say in that matter, starting with Tuesday’s closed session.
“I look very forward to being part of that,” she said. “I have been involved in Burke County schools for the 22 years that we have lived here. It’s an honor to continue serving them, and the superintendent is a huge piece of that. It’ll be an honor to be part of that discussion process.”
Armour said he has a long relationship with Sohovich and believes their purposes for being on the school board are similar.
“I’ve known Jane for many years. In fact, the only one I didn’t know for many years is Dr. Gragg,” Armour said. “ ... Working with Jane is going to be great. If you heard her testimony, you’ll understand that her love for children is like my love for children. She’ll be a great board member. She’ll not only be good for the first seven months, but if she chooses to run again in November and wins, she’ll be great.”
This November, Sohovich’s Western District seat will come open for election to fill the remainder of Weller’s unexpired term, set to run through 2023. Sohovich said she intends to run for election in her own right, and Johnson already has declared his intentions to run, too. Beam previously campaigned for the seat in 2019 and Jones did so in 2015. Gragg has not run before.
Other agenda items
- Oak Hill Elementary School Title I reading specialist Ann Morris was recognized by the board after recently being named BCPS’ teacher of the year. She was presented with a new Jeep by Johnny Greene of John Greene Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Morganton to drive for a year.
- The board passed by a 6-0 count BCPS’ and Chartwells’ child nutrition plan for the summer and a price increase for the 2021-22 school year, but Daniel Wall, BCPS director of food services and child nutrition, said students again will not pay for their meals next year and the increase will not have much impact on BCPS’ bottom line due to federal funding.