Jane Sohovich chosen to fill vacant seat

In her letter, Sohovich wrote about a long history of volunteerism in schools, starting in Indiana where her children grew up and continuing at Freedom High School after she moved to Burke County 22 years ago. In particular, Sohovich said she has focused on helping students hone their reading skills.

Sohovich said she views her tenure on the board of education as a continuation of those efforts.

“It’s just continuing on what I believe in,” she said. “I’ve always been a very strong proponent of children and education. It makes me very, very happy to be able to continue working and serving children and teachers in the schools.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sohovich said the interview — during which she and the other candidates sat in front of the board with a couple dozen Burke County Public Schools central office staff members in the room, as well — where she was asked questions about things like the skillset she would bring to the board, what things she would try to change about the board and social justice, was intense.

“It was a little stressful, but they were very fair, honest questions,” Sohovich said. “They were very good questions. Apparently, I did OK. I know several of the board members, but others I don’t know as well. Hopefully, that gave them an opportunity to get to know me a little better.”