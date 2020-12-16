Jasmine’s Fun Fashions sets up shop in Morganton

After more than a decade doing business in Marion, Jasmine’s Fun Fashions has relocated and set up shop in Morganton.
The business is settling in at 304 Burkemont Ave., selling clothing, accessories and more for women, children and teenagers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and by appointment only on Monday.
“We had been in Marion for about 12 years as Jasmine’s Consignments,” said owner Alicia Twitty. “We decided to downsize from there. We won every year we were in business there for the best consignment shop in the county. Since we’ve moved here, we have downsized and we’re family owned and operated.
“We offer new and gently used upscale fashion, clothes and accessories for ladies, teens and children. We have name brand clothes and shoes, pocketbooks, jewelry and things like that.”
Not only can customers shop with Jasmine’s in-store — including Monday appointments to limit the number of people in the building as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on — but also through the store’s mobile application, available for Apple and Android, Twitty said. Customers also can have their items shipped to them or pick them up curbside at the store.
Additionally, state employees and health care workers receive a 10% discount.
Twitty said she and some of her family have lived in Burke County for quite a while. The business continued on in Marion for as long as it did so Twitty would be able to care for her grandmother during a long-term illness.
“That kept us around there because I wanted to be close to her so I could go when I needed to and help her out,” Twitty said. “My daughter, my mom and I were all pitching in together running the business and taking care of grandma. When she passed, we thought it would be a good decision to move. Then, with COVID came through, we thought we didn’t know what to expect and it would be a good time to downsize.”
Family considerations remain an important aspect of the business as Twitty now is helping to care for her 23-year-old daughter, Jasmine, the business’ namesake.
“My daughter had a traumatic brain injury. She was in an accident two years ago,” Twitty said. “She’s recovering from that. We have a crazy story. We’ve come through a lot. But you have to make adjustments. You have to do what’s best for your family and your business when you’re a small business. You have to adjust and grow and change. You do what you have to do to survive.”
With so much on the plate, Twitty said operating the business closer to home has helped not just her, but her customers, as well.
“It’s been a big relief,” she said. “With gas, I haven’t had to spend much at all. I’m right here. I don’t have to worry if something happens and it’s taking me 30 minutes to get to the store, whereas now, I can be here in less than 10 minutes.
“I can be here if someone wants to bring things in because we do take items in on consignment. I can be more accessible to my customers and come meet them here and take their things so it’s easier for them. They can say they’re coming down Sunday and ask if I can meet them at the store, and it’s not that big of a deal for them. Before, it was too much to drive all the way to Marion for something like that.”
Twitty said the store also features items made by local artists like jewelry, crafts and more.
“We like to feature local people and let them put their things in here that they made, whether it be T-shirts, jewelry or some small craft item,” Twitty said. “We had some pretty coasters and sold those (Thursday). We have a handmade shawl. Just different things we like to do.”
For more information about Jasmine’s Fun Fashions, follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
