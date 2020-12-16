Jasmine’s Fun Fashions sets up shop in Morganton

Twitty said she and some of her family have lived in Burke County for quite a while. The business continued on in Marion for as long as it did so Twitty would be able to care for her grandmother during a long-term illness.

“That kept us around there because I wanted to be close to her so I could go when I needed to and help her out,” Twitty said. “My daughter, my mom and I were all pitching in together running the business and taking care of grandma. When she passed, we thought it would be a good decision to move. Then, with COVID came through, we thought we didn’t know what to expect and it would be a good time to downsize.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family considerations remain an important aspect of the business as Twitty now is helping to care for her 23-year-old daughter, Jasmine, the business’ namesake.

“My daughter had a traumatic brain injury. She was in an accident two years ago,” Twitty said. “She’s recovering from that. We have a crazy story. We’ve come through a lot. But you have to make adjustments. You have to do what’s best for your family and your business when you’re a small business. You have to adjust and grow and change. You do what you have to do to survive.”

With so much on the plate, Twitty said operating the business closer to home has helped not just her, but her customers, as well.