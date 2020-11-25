JD’s Smokehouse expanding to Caldwell Co.

“My mom and dad, my wife — we moved up from Georgia. We’re all originally from here — my mom and dad were born in this area and went to high school in this area, then they raised me in Georgia. Anyway, we came up here and thought we were just going to help open. The popularity was just something we really didn’t anticipate blowing up as big as it did. My wife and I ended up moving up full-time to help operate and run.

“The success, I think came not only from the family-oriented thing — we had enough family in this area to help support us and help with the logistics of running it in the beginning, and that was just kind of way more than we thought — then, we got a hold of some really good people as far as employees, and they helped us grow way faster than we thought. When we opened, we only hired about 12 people total. Now, I think I have right at 50 employees just at one location.

“It’s all about the people and the customer service — and the food, obviously. If you have good food and poor customer service, you won’t make it. If you’ve got poor food and good service, that doesn’t work either. You’ve got to have both.”

Community impact

Not only has JD’s been good for barbecue lovers. Town Manager Kenneth Geathers says it’s been good for Rutherford College, too.