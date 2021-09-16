Jensen running as write-in for Rutherford College mayor

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Former two-term town councilman and mayor pro tem Yates Jensen Jr. has announced his intention to run for mayor of Rutherford College as a write-in candidate in this fall’s general election.
Jensen was elected to the council in 2009 and 2013, finishing as top vote-getter in the former and second-highest in the latter, but did not seek re-election in 2017. That coincided with his being named head boys basketball and baseball coach at Draughn High School.
Jensen said he had been approached about running for mayor in the future and definitely was considering doing so, but that timeline moved up after a recent successful challenge to incumbent Mayor Gary McClure’s residency in the town, an action that came from another mayoral candidate in this fall’s election, Michael Duncan, the only mayoral candidate on the ballot.
All of this has come since the end of the filing period in mid-July.
“So, I didn’t file,” Jensen said. “I was going to (wait) another term and maybe think about doing it then.”
But with McClure apparently off the ballot, Jensen said people in the town approached him again about running as a write-in.
“I’ve got a lot of people who are interested in me doing that,” Jensen said. “So, I said, ‘Why not?’ ... I just felt like it’d be a good time to maybe jump in there. And Senate Bill 288 that was passed was a factor in my decision-making, too, the changing of municipal elections for Rutherford College from odd years to even years. So, those who are going to run this time and win the seats of either council or mayor will have a five-year term.
“I thought, ‘Five years is a long time. If I have interest in becoming mayor, I guess now’s the time to act and see if I could pursue that and try to win that.’ The timing kind of makes things difficult. It’s hard to beat somebody whose name’s on the ballot.”
That being said, however, Rutherford College elected a write-in councilman at the 2017 election in Zachary Cagle, so it’s not an unprecedented feat in the town.
“With such a small town, I guess the chances are a little bit greater for that to happen,” Jensen said. “I have a lot of support and a lot of people who are excited and encouraging me to do this. So, I think I’ve got a decent shot.
“I’m interested in the town. I’m a lifelong resident. I feel like I’ve got a little experience in being able to lead the town in the next generation. It’s near and dear to my heart, and I would like to have a chance to have a role in leadership as we go forward.”
In addition to his previous two terms on the council, Jensen has deep family connections to the town and its government. His father, Yates Richard Jensen Sr., held a council seat from the town’s incorporation in 1977 through 2009 and later ran for mayor in 2013. The younger Jensen’s great-great grandfather, R.L. Abernethy, founded the school for which the town was named.
Jensen, 51, is an American history teacher at Draughn and retains the boys basketball coaching post. He is married to his wife, Tammy, and has two sons, Trey and Tate.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.