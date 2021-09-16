Jensen running as write-in for Rutherford College mayor

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — Former two-term town councilman and mayor pro tem Yates Jensen Jr. has announced his intention to run for mayor of Rutherford College as a write-in candidate in this fall’s general election.

Jensen was elected to the council in 2009 and 2013, finishing as top vote-getter in the former and second-highest in the latter, but did not seek re-election in 2017. That coincided with his being named head boys basketball and baseball coach at Draughn High School.

Jensen said he had been approached about running for mayor in the future and definitely was considering doing so, but that timeline moved up after a recent successful challenge to incumbent Mayor Gary McClure’s residency in the town, an action that came from another mayoral candidate in this fall’s election, Michael Duncan, the only mayoral candidate on the ballot.

All of this has come since the end of the filing period in mid-July.

“So, I didn’t file,” Jensen said. “I was going to (wait) another term and maybe think about doing it then.”

But with McClure apparently off the ballot, Jensen said people in the town approached him again about running as a write-in.

