Jerky products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Boyd Specialties LLC, based in Colton, California, is recalling approximately 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The multiple jerky products were produced Feb. 23. The products subject to the recall can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3pM9dyO. They bear establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up procedures after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are affected.