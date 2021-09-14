JIRDC Christmas parade cancelled a second year

For the second year in a row, a Burke County Christmas tradition is being cancelled.

The annual holiday parade at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, scheduled for Dec. 2, has been cancelled to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the residents at the state-operated center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Our residents and staff will miss the excitement, joy and laughter the community brings to our yearly holiday tradition," said Todd Drum, facility director at JIRDC. "Holiday parades had been held at the center for 45 years, until last year, when we also had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We remain hopefully optimistic that we will be able to resume this community tradition next year."

The center does look forward to continuing its annual drive-thru holiday display on its campus. The display will begin on Dec. 2 and run through Dec. 31. The displays will be lighted from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Center staff asks that those wishing to view this holiday tradition remain in their cars for the safety of the JIRDC community.

The J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, which opened in 1963, is a state-operated facility serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, complex behavioral challenges or medical conditions whose clinical treatment needs exceed the level of care available in the community. The center is one of 14 state operated health care facilities that are managed and overseen by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities.