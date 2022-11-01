JIRDC Christmas parade returns after 2-year hiatus

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center will host the 46th annual Holiday Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is "A Superheroes Holiday Parade," and the community is encouraged to dress in superhero clothing to support the center and community health care heroes.

"As we continue to navigate the impacts of a prolonged pandemic season, our annual parade presents a wonderful opportunity to share the joy and hope of this holiday season with our community once again," said the center's facility director, Todd Drum. "We look forward to celebrating the promise of tomorrow as we honor the heroes of yesterday and today."

An annual tradition since 1975, the holiday parade returns after COVID-19 prevented it from happening the last two years.

The gates to the center will close at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and all participants should be on campus no later than 2 p.m.

If interested in participating in the parade, contact Alicia Lorenzo Wilson at alicia.lorenzo@dhhs.nc.gov or call 828-608-6212. The center must receive all parade entries by Nov. 14. All accepted applications will receive a confirmation packet with important parade day information.

Parade officials continue to work to provide a festive, easily accessible and safe family atmosphere for all attendees.

The center will have reserved seating areas to provide a safe outdoor environment for residents. The community is asked to respect safe social distancing from these areas. The center reserves the right to cancel the parade based on the safety and well-being of the residents.

One-way traffic will begin around the center’s perimeter road at noon. There will be people posted around the perimeter road to guide visitors to designated parking areas. Designated handicapped parking and areas where parking will not be allowed will be clearly marked. All visitors should follow the directions of the traffic control staff to ensure a smooth traffic pattern on campus.

The second entrance to the grounds will be closed at noon, and the front entrance will be closed to nonemergency traffic at 2:30 p.m. All parade participants will be receiving detailed information as to where to go when they arrive on campus.

As in the past, roadside parking will not be available on Enola Road. Parade officials ask that visitors take advantage of on-campus parking.

It is advised that parents make arrangements with their children on where to meet after the parade is over and that young children not be dropped off without parents being present.