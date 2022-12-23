JIRDC director will step down to different role

The J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton will be getting a new director.

Niki Ashmont, assistant director of developmental centers & neuro-medical treatment centers with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, sent an email to JIRDC staff on Friday, Dec. 16, telling them that current director Todd Drum will be taking another job at the center.

Ashmont said Drum has applied for and was selected as the director of programming services for JIRDC.

“For those of you who have worked closely with Todd, you know that his passion is in working with the people who live there. He is relational and hands on and his decision to apply for this position is based on feeling one-step removed from this in his current capacity,” Ashmont said in the email. “While I am somewhat saddened by his decision, I fully support this move and the opportunity for Todd to return to doing what he loves and what he excels at to fully benefit the people who live and work at JIRDC.”

The email said Drum will remain director until a new one can be named. NCDHHS started advertising for the director position on Monday, Dec. 20. The job was posted to www.ncworks.gov with a yearly salary range of $81,704 - $183,833. The job post says the center, when fully staffed, has 1,000 employees who provide support to approximately 230 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have complex behavioral challenges and/or medical conditions.

The job posting closes Jan. 20, according to NCDHHS officials.

“As we begin recruitment efforts for the Director, I want you all to know that I am committed to identifying a leader who will recognize the incredible culture that has been built there over the years,” Ashmont said, in part, in the email. “While I understand every facility has areas for improvement, I have been so incredibly proud of the support we provide to the people who live at Riddle. I recognize that we are in an unprecedentedly challenging time with the on-going pandemic and national staffing crisis, but the quality of care has not waivered and that is a testament to the work you all do every day. I cannot thank you enough for this.”

In late June, North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley talked to The News Herald about staffing shortages at both JIRDC and Broughton Hospital. In May, the center had more than 150 staff vacancies, he said at the time, with most of them being direct care and clinical staff.

As center director, in recent years Drum has dealt with a resident drowning, a pandemic and firing multiple staff members after abuse allegations against some residents.