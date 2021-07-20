Job fair to feature local industries

SPINDALE - In anticipation of COVID-related benefits ending in September, Foothills Manufacturing Alliance is organizing an event to connect job-seekers with open positions.
The group of local manufacturers will host a “$15 an Hour and Beyond” job fair for industries in Rutherford, Burke, Polk and McDowell counties from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the gymnasium on the Isothermal Community College campus in Spindale. The event is free to attend, and no advanced registration is required.
Employers expected to attend the fair include:
- American Zinc Products
- Kitsbow Cycling Apparel
- Badger Welding Inc.
- Southeastern Rack
- Meritor
- Trelleborg
- US Precision Cabinetry
- North Carolina Department of Public Safety
- Coats
- Baxter Healthcare
- Alliance Precision Plastics
- Columbia Forest Products
- Santana Tool and Design
- City of Saluda
- Milliken and Company
All employers are required to have at least 50% of their open positions paying $15/hour or above. Many companies are offering competitive benefits packages and sign-on bonuses. Many employers are hiring for “background-friendly” positions. A complete list of available positions is not yet available, as employers are still signing up, however current fields of work include manufacturing, finance, safety, environmental, maintenance, welding, law enforcement, management, administrative and food/beverage service.
Job-seekers should contact Stephanie Rzonca at Stephanie.Rzonca@rutherfordcountync.gov for more information.
To sign up as an employer, visit https://bit.ly/3eAUEbx. Employers must pay a $25 fee to participate in the job fair. Contact Sarah Crank at scrank@foothillsregion.org for more information on employer registration.