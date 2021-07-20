Job fair to feature local industries

The group of local manufacturers will host a “$15 an Hour and Beyond” job fair for industries in Rutherford, Burke, Polk and McDowell counties from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the gymnasium on the Isothermal Community College campus in Spindale. The event is free to attend, and no advanced registration is required.

All employers are required to have at least 50% of their open positions paying $15/hour or above. Many companies are offering competitive benefits packages and sign-on bonuses. Many employers are hiring for “background-friendly” positions. A complete list of available positions is not yet available, as employers are still signing up, however current fields of work include manufacturing, finance, safety, environmental, maintenance, welding, law enforcement, management, administrative and food/beverage service.